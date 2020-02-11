Ready Integrates with PAR Technology’s Cloud-Based Brink POS® Software

/EIN News/ -- New Hartford, NY , Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

PAR Brink adds Ready as an integration partner

Ready to offer mobile dine-in ordering and pay at table to PAR Brink restaurants

ParTech, Inc (PAR) , global POS solutions provider and wholly owned subsidiary of publicly traded PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR), has added Ready to its Brink integration ecosystem.

Ready connects guests straight to their bill or the restaurant menu on their phone with no wait, no sign-up and no app download. With an NFC tap or scan of a Ready code, a guest can order, split their bill and pay within seconds. It’s the most seamless experience possible for the guest and is a fully integrated solution for restaurants.

Stephen Lee, PAR’s Manager of Strategic Partnerships, said “Ready is a welcomed addition to our forward-thinking ecosystem. The way guests interact with restaurants continues to change and we’re excited to see what Ready can do with their self-ordering and payment functionality using the guest’s mobile device.”

For quick service restaurants, Ready enables dine-in mobile ordering which allows guests to conveniently order directly to their table without waiting in line. Restaurants can provide these digital experiences without the need for additional and expensive kiosk hardware.

In full-service restaurants with Ready, table turns have been 20 minutes faster on average, giving venues the ability to operate with optimized efficiency when it matters most - peak times when staff are stretched and the numbers count. It also enables servers to deliver quality service to more tables, increasing their tips by up to 15%.

Laurent May, Head of Ready, commented "PAR is an ideal partner with a rich history of innovation. We are very excited to offer both mobile dine-in ordering and pay at table technology to all of PAR’s customers and look forward to working together to bring our vision of elevating the guest experience to life.”

About Ready

Ready is redefining the on-premise dining experience, removing outdated friction for both clients and their valued guests with seamless mobile payment and order to table technology. Ready is a fully integrated solution and is now available in a growing number of locations in both Canada and the US.

About PAR Technology Corporation

PAR is a customer success-driven, global restaurant technology company with nearly 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. PAR’s Brink integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast casual, table service, and cloud restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world’s leading restaurant technology platforms.

