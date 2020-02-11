Mediasite Showcases Unified Communications Solutions at ISE 2020

Mediasite Join & Mediasite for Zoom app help organizations extend value of their video and web conferences

/EIN News/ -- AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands — ISE Stand 11-F140 —, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediasite will showcase its unified communications (UC) solutions at Integrated Systems Europe 2020 this week in Amsterdam. Building on the market-leading Mediasite video capture and management platform, Mediasite Join and the Mediasite for Zoom app extend the value of meetings, trainings and classes that occur in huddle rooms, Zoom Rooms and other collaborative spaces.



“It is an exciting time, because the workplace of the future is actually here and now. Things like fully-automated capture of video, smart meeting rooms and video and web conferencing are enabling more collaboration than ever before. We are a global company with employees based around the world, and we understand the importance of a connected workforce using video to drive effective communications,” said Rob Lipps, EVP of Sales, Mediasite.



Lipps continued: “The growing world of enterprise video is quickly converging with the existing multi-billion-dollar unified communications space to ensure that valuable collaboration is captured and easily referenceable on-demand. Mediasite Join and our innovative app for Zoom are helping organizations and schools turn meetings and classes into interactive, searchable video libraries. We’re excited to be sharing these solutions at the largest AV and systems integrations show in the world, ISE, this week.”



The company is demoing its latest enhancements at stand 11-F140 in the Unified Communications Pavilion today through Friday, including:



Mediasite Join for video conference capture and management

Mediasite Join turns flat recordings from meetings and classes into rich, searchable videos by automatically recording, streaming and – most importantly – managing everything that takes place in collaborative spaces. Available on-premises or in the cloud, it seamlessly integrates with all leading conference services and bridges such as Cisco, Zoom, Poly (formerly Polycom), Skype for Business and Vidyo to share valuable knowledge, engage employees and students, improve communication and support a culture of collaboration.

The latest enhancements to Mediasite Join include:

Automated, schedulable live streaming: Simply add Join as a participant to conferences, and it automatically streams the call to as many viewers as needed.

Simply add Join as a participant to conferences, and it automatically streams the call to as many viewers as needed. SIP support: Support for SIP (Session Initiation Protocol), a major video conferencing standard, is available, in addition to H.323.

Support for SIP (Session Initiation Protocol), a major video conferencing standard, is available, in addition to H.323. Flexible, scalable deployment options for tech-light environments: Join can serve as a stand-alone conference capture solution for simple use cases where the full Mediasite capabilities aren’t needed. Users can capture calls, save recordings locally, stream live to other platforms using RTMP, perform basic edits, and publish anytime and anywhere.



Mediasite for Zoom app, a central destination for all Zoom cloud recordings

Mediasite users can automatically publish and manage all their Zoom Video Communications cloud recordings directly in Mediasite with an integration between the two technologies. The app lets Mediasite users turn Zoom recordings from meetings and classes into rich, searchable and easily shareable on-demand videos – all in one central and secure place with their other rich media.



Mediasite downloads the content from Zoom, along with corresponding metadata about the meeting name, creation date, author and associated email addresses. It then routes the content to the user’s personal folder in Mediasite where it can be accessed and shared. The integration is set up at the admin level and is seamless and invisible to the end-user. Install the free app in the Zoom App Marketplace.



Users of both Mediasite Join and the app enjoy the full functionality of Mediasite including closed captioning and transcription capabilities, robust search, editing tools, anytime and anywhere publishing, interactivity options to track viewer engagement and back-end analytics.



Learn more at stand 11-F140 and https://mediasite.com/join/.



Trusted by 5,200 educational institutions, corporations, health organizations and government entities in 65 countries, the Mediasite video content management and webcasting system quickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand videos.



About Sonic Foundry®, Inc.

Sonic Foundry (OTC: SOFO) is the global leader for video capture, management and streaming solutions. Trusted by more than 5,200 educational institutions, corporations, health organizations and government entities in over 65 countries, its Mediasite Video Platform quickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand streaming videos. Learn more at www.mediasite.com and @mediasite.



