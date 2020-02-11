Protein Ingredients Market Set To Record Impressive Growth, Revenue To Hit US$ 44.6 Billion By 2024 - ZMR

Protein Ingredients Market

Global Protein Ingredients Market expected to reach USD 44.6 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of slightly above 7.0% between 2018 and 2024

Global Protein Ingredients Market expected to reach USD 44.6 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of slightly above 7.0% between 2018 and 2024” — Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the presence of a large pool of participants, the global protein ingredients market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Zion Market Research (ZMR). Mead Johnson, Bunge, DuPont, Cargill, Nutra Science, Burcon, Rousselot, Scoular, Tessenderlo, and ADM are some of the key vendors of protein ingredients across the world. These players across the protein ingredients market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products. Over the coming years, they are also expected to take up partnerships and mergers and acquisitions as their key strategy for business development states the protein ingredients market study.

Citing an instance, on September 18, 2018, Epi Ingredients – a major global distributor of dairy items & a division of French-based Laita firm—launched SoBenefik– a high-protein yogurt concept and product that can be manufactured only through the help & use of ultra-filtered dairy powders.

Get Free Sample Copy of this Research Report - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/protein-ingredients-market

As estimated in this report, the global protein ingredients market earnings are valued at US$ 27.4 billion in 2017. Witnessing a tremendous rise during the period from 2018 to 2024, the revenue in this protein ingredients market is expected to reach US$ 44.6 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Mammoth Investments In Agro-Based Industries To Upswing Market Growth Graph

“Favorable government policies to promote farming activities along with massive funding of agro-business activities are the key factors driving the growth of protein ingredients market,” says the author of this protein ingredients market study. Apart from this, the growing demand for processed meat as a result of shifting preferences towards protein-rich nutritious diet is expected to boost protein ingredients market revenue during the forecast period. In addition, growing application of proteins as food ingredients in cereals, bread, baked goods, protein biscuits and bars, sauces, soups, nutritional beverages, meat products, and nutritional supplements are likely to open new vistas of growth for protein ingredients market in the years to come.

Furthermore, the product finds myriad applications across cosmetics, food & beverages, infant formulation, animal feed, and pharmaceuticals.

This review is based on a report by Zion Market Research, titled “Protein Ingredients Market by Source (Animal and Plant), by Application (Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Animal Feed, Infant Formulation, and Food & Beverages), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 – 2024.”- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/protein-ingredients-market

Huge Demand For Fat-Free & Protein Rich Diet To Support Regional Dominance

Regionally, North America has been leading the worldwide protein ingredients market and is anticipated to continue on the dominant position in the years to come, states the protein ingredients market study. Rise in the intake of snacks, cold cereals, and energy bars having proteins as major ingredients is the key factor behind the dominance of the North America protein ingredients market. Product launches by key market players such as Mead Johnson and Cargill highlighting on fulfillment of consumer requirement for cholesterol free as well as saturated fat beverages in North America is another significant factor that is supporting the progression of this regional protein ingredients market. In addition, tilting trend of consumers towards health benefitting soy-based items along with U.S. FDA approval of these soy items has resulted in widespread use of protein ingredients in cosmetics, food, and infant formulations across North America, thereby further expanding the business sphere.

Request for Discount or Customization on This Report - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2323/news

The global protein ingredients market is segmented as follows:

By Source

Animal-based

Plant-based

By Application

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Animal feed

Infant formulation

Food & beverages

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

Browse more related reports from Zion Market Research

Hemp Seed Protein Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/hemp-seed-protein-market

Plant-Based Protein Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/plant-based-protein-market

Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/hydrolysed-vegetable-protein-market

About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, the company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.