Ed Rochfort Brings Successful UBI Track Record to IMS as Chief Product Officer

IMS changes also include brand extension across Trak Global Group's worldwide insurance and mobility B2B divisions, and the launch of a Boston satellite office.

/EIN News/ -- Boston, MA, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMS, a subsidiary of Trak Global Group (TGG) and one of the world’s top three providers of connected car data solutions to insurers, mobility operators and governments, is pleased to announce that Ed Rochfort, co-founder of pioneering usage-based insurance (UBI) business Carrot Insurance (Carrot), is joining IMS as Chief Product Officer.

Rochfort’s appointment coincides with TGG’s decision to extend the IMS brand internationally across its Insurance and Mobility divisions. This move reflects ongoing changes in the market, in which shifting patterns in mobility, such as the rise of ride sharing, car clubs, and connected car technologies, are converging with the evolution and digitization of auto insurance.

IMS, the Waterloo, Ontario-based company acquired by TGG in December of 2018 which was formerly known as Intelligent Mechatronic Systems, will be rebranded with immediate effect as IMS - Insurance & Mobility Solutions. Consequently, Trak Global will cease to operate as a trading brand in Europe, but TGG will remain as the international parent company to both IMS and the UK-based Carrot.

“We want to simplify our market approach through a single B2B brand that speaks with a unified voice to our diverse customer base, and, as we enter a new decade, it feels like the perfect opportunity to make this change,” said Nick Corrie, Chief Executive Officer for TGG. “At the same time, having co-founded Carrot, Ed's move into the Chief Product Officer role at IMS will unlock eight years of unrivalled market experience and actionable insight, and put it straight into the hands of our customers.”

“U.S. insurers are demonstrating a real appetite for harnessing learnings from the development of Carrot in the UK – from the driver scoring algorithms that have been engineered using real-world collision and claims data to how we’ve been able to drive engagement, behavior change, and loss ratio improvement by leveraging the power of reward,” said Rochfort. “In my new role, I’ll be helping IMS’s customers across both insurance and mobility to access our capabilities and build solutions that deliver needle-moving outcomes.”

IMS recently announced that the highly configurable, modular platform that is the foundation of Carrot in Europe is now available to North American insurer customers. Many of IMS’s insurer customers are located in the U.S., and, as a result, the company has also confirmed that it will be opening a satellite office in Boston, MA.

“Not only is Boston my hometown and a fantastic city, it’s a hotbed of telematics and technology talent, and has true insurance heritage,” said Nino Tarantino, CEO (Americas) for IMS. “It makes perfect sense as the location for an additional regional base from which we can better service and grow our client base in the U.S.”

For more information on IMS or the recent announcement of the availability of the Carrot platform in North America, please visit the company’s new website at www.ims.tech.

About Trak Global Group (TGG)

Trak Global Group (TGG) is the UK-based holding company and owner of IMS (Insurance & Mobility Solutions), a global provider of connected car solutions, services, and analytics for insurers, mobility operators and governments, and Carrot Insurance (Carrot), a B2C telematics insurance broker and digital insurance platform. More info at www.trakglobalgroup.com

About IMS (Insurance & Mobility Solutions)

IMS (Insurance & Mobility Solutions), part of Trak Global Group (TGG), is a global provider of connected car solutions, services, and analytics to insurers, mobility operators and governments. IMS is the developer of the cloud-based IMS DriveSync® connected car platform which has received industry acclaim for its ability to offer customers a data source-agnostic, multi-device strategy for service provision versus a single focused technology approach. More info at www.ims.tech.

About Carrot Insurance (Carrot)

Carrot Insurance (Carrot) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Trak Global Group (TGG) and a B2C digital insurance platform and telematics insurance broker providing auto insurance solutions which improve outcomes for insureds and insurers alike. Using sophisticated telematics and analytics for better insights into customer behavior, Carrot’s Better Driver usage-based insurance (UBI) app significantly reduces accident frequencies and improves loss ratios. By using rewards to incentivize better driving behaviors, Carrot also reduces premiums and renewal rates for drivers, increasing both customer satisfaction and retention. Carrot helps insurer customers successfully enter previously unprofitable market sectors, identify risky customers, and more effectively manage risk. More info at www.carrotinsurance.com.

