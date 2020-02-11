Government of Uganda to receive Japan rice donation to assist refugees in Uganda through World Food Programme (WFP)

WFP is pleased to invite your media house to cover the handover of a Japanese rice consignment to the Government of Uganda through the Office of the Prime Minister this Thursday. The Government will then hand over the rice to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), who will distribute it to refugees in five settlements in Uganda. The Minister for Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, the Japanese Ambassador in Uganda and WFP’s Country Director will be in attendance and will be speaking at the event.

WHEN: Thursday, February 13th, 2020

WHERE: WFP warehouse at plot 1110, Kibuga Block 17 Wankulukuku Road, Nalukolongo, Kampala

Should you be interested in attending this event, please respond to Lydia Wamala, WFP Communications Officer at lydia.wamala@wfp.org and provide the name and contact of your reporter by close of business tomorrow, Wednesday, February 12 to enable WFP plan for your attendance.



