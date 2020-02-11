Call for Applications: 2021 Fulbright Foreign Student Program

The U.S. Embassy in Kigali, Rwanda is pleased to announce the annual competition for the Fulbright Foreign Student Program, the largest Fulbright program, designed primarily to strengthen African universities through higher degree training (Master’s degree). Although core Fulbright Exchanges are with universities, candidates who are affiliated with other educational, cultural, or professional institutions are eligible to apply. Find details here.



