Automated Machine Learning Market is Forecasted to Post $14,511.9 Million by 2030: P&S Intelligence

/EIN News/ -- Automated Machine Learning (AutoML) Market Research Report: By Offering (Platform, Service), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprise), Application (Fraud Detection, Sales & Marketing Management, Medical Testing, Transport Optimization), Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government, Retail, Manufacturing)



NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, the global AutoML market share generated the revenue of $269.6 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $14,511.9 million by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 43.7% during the forecast period (2020–2030). The cloud category under the deployment type segment is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the enhanced scalability and flexibility offered by cloud-based platform, where clients can customize solutions and services as per their requirements.

The rising importance of effective product assortment in retail store network is expected to generate immense opportunities in the automated machine learning market. Choosing the right mix of products in a retail store is very important for retailers in order to meet the needs of customers and retain customer base. AutoML solutions can be ideal for retailers for effective product assortment. The solution can look at various factors, such as location, customer segments, weather patterns, store display space, and past sales records, to find out which products would be the best fit for a given store location.

The BFSI industry category held the largest share in the market in 2019. Financial institutes use this platform for efficient fraud detection, anti-money laundering, credit risk scoring, and customer churn predictions. In addition, it helps organizations offer personalized products and services to customers, which, in turn, increase sales and reduce churn rate.

Together, North America and Europe are expected to hold over 65% share cumulatively in the automated machine learning market in 2030. All the major investments are being recorded in the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., and France. Further, technological advancement, developed IT infrastructure, and increasing adoption of emerging technologies are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market in the regions.

APAC is expected to register fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising economic growth, increasing investment in IT infrastructure, significant adoption of emerging technologies, and increasing government initiatives toward the development of artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

The automated machine learning market is highly competitive with large number of key players, including DataRobot Inc., H2O.ai Inc., dotData Inc., and EdgeVerve Systems Limited, Amazon Web Services Inc., Vizadata LLC., Big Squid Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Determined AI, and Aible Inc.

