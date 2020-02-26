ChemAnalyst – A Digital Database Offering for Chemical and Petrochemical Industry in India

ChemAnalyst

Quality-based granular level data on chemical & petrochemical industry encompassing the critical parameters of pricing and market analysis makes ChemAnalyst

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quality-based granular level data on chemical & petrochemical industry encompassing the critical parameters of pricing and market analysis makes ChemAnalyst a preferred chemical & petrochemical digital database platform in India

ChemAnalyst, a division of TechSci Research, focuses purely on chemical industry and offers in-depth, granular level data and business intelligence about chemicals and petrochemicals industry in India. The platform’s USP lies in offering rigorous and powerful analysis of chemical pricing and market analysis for over 175 chemical and petrochemical products. Chemical Pricing is captured through exhaustive primary interviews with domestic and international manufacturers, traders, importers and customers on daily, weekly, monthly and yearly basis. Two types of prices are captured viz., Domestic price and CFR/FOB price. Further, the domestic price may be bifurcated into Bulk and Retail price.

According to TechSci Research, “ChemAnalyst – India’s Largest Chemical & Petrochemical Database’’ is anticipated to bring transparency and accessibility of critical information under one platform, making it easier for businesses to track the industry’s trends and compete more efficiently and effectively across the chemical and petrochemical value-chain.

Few major international players that offer a digital chemical database platform largely capture the broader market of South East Asia. Their assessment and analysis of Indian market is somewhat limited and that is where ChemAnalyst has tried to bridge the gap. ChemAnalyst tracks every minute detail of chemical and petrochemical industry in the Indian market, collates and analyzes the data to make a more meaningful picture. First-hand access to information on the recent trends and developments in domestic and international markets, competitive landscape and regulatory framework coupled with the quality insights offered by a team of highly capable analysts is expected to bring ChemAnalyst to the forefront in no matter of time.

“Various stakeholders across the chemical and petrochemical value-chain viz., manufacturers, distributors, traders & suppliers and customers had no reliable source for capturing the real-time price movement and market information. ChemAnalyst has developed this unique platform targeting the exact need of these stakeholders and presenting data in a more user friendly and practical manner. Benefits of tracking price and market information are immeasurable and would help businesses in taking strategic decisions to economise their operations and improve profit margins. Moreover, forecasts of yearly prices and market analysis, updates on the competitive landscape and recent trends and developments are expected to add value to the business proposition for the stakeholders”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

ChemAnalyst tracks the Product Prices, Product Demand, Foreign Trade Data, Installed Capacity, Production, Technology Licensor/Licensee, Operating Efficiencies, Region-wise and Application-wise Demand, Demand for Specific Product Grade, Competitive Landscape, Customer Analysis, Recent Trends & Developments, News & Deals, etc., about chemical & petrochemical industry in India.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.