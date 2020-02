Press Release Regarding the Terror Attack in Nigeria

We are saddened by the terror attack that took place in Borno province of Nigeria, on 9 February, claiming many lives and leaving several people injured.

We condemn this heinous attack, wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, speedy recovery to the injured and extend our condolences to the people and Government of Nigeria.

