Violinist Andrey Baranov Joins InterHarmony Festival in Italy in July

Andrey Baranov, violin, Misha Quint, cello, Alexei Volodin, piano, perform Schubert and Ravel Trios at InterHarmony International Music Festival in Italy in July of 2020.

Baranov Performs at IIMF with Misha Quint and Alexei Volodin, Gives Violin Master Class

“[Andrey Baranov is]…a natural player who makes you listen…one is struck by his sound and his large music-making gestures” ” — The Strad Magazine

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Violinist ANDREY BARANOV'S appearance at IIMF cannot be a better inspiration for young talents attending the festival. Andrey Baranov was winner of the Queen Elisabeth Violin Competition 2012, Benjamin Britten and Henri Marteau International Violin Competitions, and a prizewinner of more than twenty other international competitions including Indianapolis, Seoul, Sendai, Liana Isakadze, David Oistrakh, Paganini (Moscow) international competitions. Baranov will join pianist Alexei Volodin and cellist Misha Quint in a concert featuring the Schubert B-flat Major Trio and Ravel Piano Trio. More info can be found at www.interharmony.com

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

ANDREY BARANOV has already appeared with leading international orchestras including Vienna Symphony Orchestra, Montreal Simphony Orchesra, Luxembourg Philharmonic, Mahler Chamber Orchestra, Brussels Philharmonic, National Orchestra of Belgium, MusicAeterna Orchestra, St-Petersburg Philharmonic, Mariinsky Theatre Orchestra, Sendai Philharmonic, Royal Phiharmonic London, and SWR Stuttgart Symphony Orchestra under such conductors as T. Currentzis, V. Petrenko, V. Fedoseev, M. Tabachnik, W. Weller, E. Krivine, Y. Temirkanov, K. Nagano, T. Sanderling, A. Vedernikov among others.

Acclaimed for his highly sensitive touch and technical brilliance, ALEXEI VOLODIN is in demand by orchestras at the highest level. He possesses an extraordinarily diverse repertoire, from Beethoven and Brahms through Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninov, Prokofiev and Scriabin to Gershwin, Shchedrin and Medtner. Volodin regularly appears in recital and has performed in venues such as Wigmore Hall, Wiener Konzerthaus, Amsterdam Concertgebouw, LSO St. Luke’s, Barcelona’s Palau de la Música and Mariinsky Theatre. He has also appeared in He has also appeared in Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Sinfonica di Milano Giuseppe Verdi, St. Petersburg Philharmonic, Orchestre symphonique de Montréal, Mariinsky Orchestra, and Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra.

Russian-born cellist MISHA QUINT, has appeared with such celebrated orchestras as the New York Chamber Symphony, Brooklyn Philharmonic, the London Soloists Chamber Orchestra at Queen Elizabeth Hall, Leningrad Philharmonic Orchestra, Moscow State Symphony Orchestra, Leningrad State Orchestra, National Irish Symphony, the Orquestra Sinfônica do Teatro Nacional do Brasilia. Quint is Founder and Music Director of IIMF. Recent and future highlights include concerts in Italy and Germany with Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider, Guy Braunstein, Alexei Volodin, Saleem Ashkar, Daniel Stewart, Oliver Weder, and Andrey Baranov. http://www.mishaquintcello.com/

ABOUT INTERHARMONY INTERNATIONAL MUSIC FESTIVAL

InterHarmony® International Music Festival takes place each summer in Acqui Terme, Piedmont, Italy, and Sulzbach-Rosenberg, Bavaria, Germany. It combines multiple concerts of world-renowned soloists and chamber musicians, at the same time providing intensive study programs for young musicians, helping them to climb the steps to world stages of classical music. As part of the Outstanding Guest Artist Series, participants will be brought together with some of classical music's brightest lights, who will perform and give masterclasses. https://www.interharmony.com/

Andrey Baranov performs Shostakovich Violin Concerto at the Queen Elizabeth Competition.



