4 of the best New York City Tours

Going to New York to explore the sights, sounds and tastes of the greatest city in the world is always an exciting time. See more with a guided tour.

A tour structured around your interests and activities” — Parrott Tours

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Going to New York to explore the sights, sounds and tastes of the greatest city in the world is always an exciting time. What better way to see the city than with a New York City tour? There is so much to see and do that it can be easy to become overwhelmed with all the options. This is why having a tour structured around your interests and activities you enjoy makes perfect sense. Here we have put together 4 tour options which cover a wide range of interests but of course, we also offer customized bespoke tours to suit your personal requirements too.The Real New York Tour The Nickel tour is ideal for New York first timers and those who may have been before but felt they didn't get to see the real New York they hear so much about. Visiting all five New York Boroughs, you will get to sample real New York pizza pie and explore the greatest sights and areas including the Chelsea Markets, the Brooklyn Bridge, Chinatown and Koreatown on one Main Street, real Little Italy and even have a ride on the ferry. There really is no better way to sample the real New York!A Cultural New York Art TourWhether art is your passion or you simply "know what you like", an art tour of New York will really open up a whole cultural experience for you. With options to view the wonderful public art around New York, the world famous MET Museum or even to "hop" around 4 or 5 galleries located in the contemporary art district of Chelsea, you will feel enriched by the New York art scene. You can even combine these tour options to get an even more wide-ranging experience.With all the images that come to mind when thinking of New York, the Brooklyn Bridge is likely to be among them for everyone visiting the Big Apple. An engineering feat that brought two cities together and connected them forever, the creation of the Brooklyn Bridge is a story like no other. Learn all about the visionary behind it, the successes and tragedies along the way and then experience the wonderful fast paced districts it has brought together. Financial District Tour and 9/11 Memorial SiteWall Street, The New York Stock Exchange and the site of the Twin Towers – a must-do experience for everyone who wants to understand New York and feel the city's pulse. The site where George Washington took the Oath to become the nation's first president and an in-depth look at how New York is rebuilding and healing after the 9/11 attacks concludes the tour so you can really understand the resilience of the city and its people. Not to be missed!



