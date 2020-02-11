Could a Tradeshow be right for your business?

Custom tents and canopies make a big impact Festivals are ideal for canopies, gazebos and tents Customization of size, sides and branding is available

A good trade show display can transform companies and their performance for months or even years afterwards. Getting it right is key and we know trade shows.

If you haven’t tried a trade show before, maybe this is the year you should give it serious consideration.” — Colorado Canopies

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Colorado Canopies, we consider ourselves to be Trade Show experts. This isn’t a throwaway phrase but rather something we have grown into through years of working in the field and assisting our clients. We believe that a good display at a trade show can transform companies and their performance for months or even years afterward. This is why we dedicate a lot of blog space and products to the area and today we would like to suggest that if you haven’t tried a trade show before, maybe this is the year you should give it serious consideration.STAYING UP TO DATE WITH YOUR INDUSTRYStaying fresh and at the forefront of your industry is key in the 21st-century business world. With the challenge and national availability of products and services online, local businesses need to offer more than they did even just five years ago. Trade shows bring together a wide range of businesses and customers under one roof. This provides opportunities for good, old-fashioned networking with others in the industry where you can get ideas and inspiration for areas you can improve or expand into and simply see different ways of doing things.BEING SEEN BY YOUR INDUSTRY AND CUSTOMERSWhen you are seen by others in the industry and the wide range of potential customers that attend, you can make connections that you simply couldn’t find elsewhere. When another business is aware of you, the opportunity for referrals arises and this can simply be because you and another business owner got on well at the trade show over a coffee.Being seen by potential customers is an obvious benefit of trade shows yet it is undervalued. You have the chance to show off your wares to a large audience. People who attend trade shows tend to be warm or hot leads – they are there because they want to buy. For many businesses, tapping into this is far more likely to give a positive return than a series of local ads or other promotional methods. When done well, trade shows can give an immediate return on investment. In addition, having a system for following up with contacts after the show ensures that you see people come back to you months later when they are ready for purchasing.A TASTER BEFORE YOU TAKE THE LEAP INTO TRADESHOWSBefore you begin planning to exhibit at a tradeshow, I suggest that you attend some as a visitor. This can be a real eye-opener into the world and ensures you understand what it takes and what works well. Go and judge other displays, see what attracts you and what you skip past. Take note of the businesses that are similar to yours and see how they do things. This will be invaluable in your planning process.COLORADO CANOPIES CAN HELP YOU START RIGHTAs mentioned, we have vast experience in tradeshow displays and a wide range of products to suit any budget and size. We have also provided an array of blog posts with specific information on this subject so you can be informed about what works, how to get started and what suits different trade shows. Below are a number of links to these posts which you will find useful and of course, our in-house advisors and graphic design teams are always on hand to advise and assist. Standing out at a Trade Show – How to make an impact Great Trade Show Displays – Top 5 Features – Some great info on why our products are so useful for tradeshows Make the Most of Your Tradeshow Displays – Quick and Easy Displays – just trying out tradeshows? These simple to use displays make starting out much easier.

