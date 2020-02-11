When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement

Missa Bay LLC of Swedesboro, N.J. is recalling 1,154 cases of Ready PacⓇ BistroⓇ Bowl Spinach Dijon Salad due to a labeling error leading to the potential for undeclared egg and wheat allergens on a limited number of the salads. The salads contain eggs and wheat, which, while visible through the packaging and identified on the top label, are not declared on the ingredient statement due to an incorrect bottom (ingredient) label on a limited number of the salads. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs and/or wheat could run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The affected products were distributed through retail stores in 15 states including Connecticut, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Virginia.

The salads have a use-by date of Feb. 18, 2020, and product lot code of 255588007 (printed on the top label). The limited number of affected salads had the correct top label and incorrect bottom label, as shown in the images below.

No adverse reactions have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that a limited number of the salad bowls containing the eggs and wheat ingredients were distributed in packaging with incorrect bottom (ingredient) labels that did not indicate the presence of the two allergens. The company has taken immediate action to identify the cause of the error and implement a permanent fix to ensure it does not happen in the future.

Consumers who have purchased the product with this specific lot code are asked to confirm they have a bowl with an incorrect bottom label (pictured below) and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Mary Toscano, Consumer Affairs, at (800) 800-7822. Media with questions about the recall can contact Sharon Valle, Corporate Communications, at (626) 678-2222.