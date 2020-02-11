Georgia sees strong migration to fibre broadband
The telecommunications sector remains one of the fastest growing areas of the Georgian economy, accounting for between 5% and 7% of GDP
The telecommunications sector remains one of the fastest growing areas of the Georgian economy, accounting for between 5% and 7% of GDP. There is still room for further growth, with penetration rates in the mobile and broadband segments relatively low by the standards of European benchmark countries. Growth in mobile broadband has been steady, supported by the auction of spectrum in the 800MHz and 2100MHz bands which has enabled the network operators to expand the reach and capabilities of LTE services. LTE services now cover the vast majority of the population. The regulator during 2019 worked on a framework to develop services based on 5G, though given the existing capacity of LTE it is unlikely that 5G services will be made available by operators before 2022.
The country still faces economic challenges, which have impacted on the telecom sector. Revenue from fixed-line voice services has fallen sharply, while revenue from the mobile sector has been under stress from intense competition, compounded by the fall in messaging traffic as subscribers migrate to alternative OTT services. The overall market is largely propped up by the broadband sector, where the number of subscribers continues to increase steadily. The sharp growth in the number of fibre broadband connections has impacted on the DSL segment as customers are migrated from copper to fibre networks. DSL now accounts for only a small proportion of fixed broadband connections. This development reflects the significant increase in investment in infrastructure in recent years, spurred by the government’s national broadband plan. Much of the investment in fixed-line infrastructure is earmarked for fibre networks, which will provide backhaul for future 5G services.
Key developments:
- Fixed-broadband sector continues to migrate from copper to fibre;
- MagtiCom closes down its CDMS service;
- Report update includes the regulator’s annual report for 2018, market statistics to November 2019, recent market developments.
Companies mentioned in this report:
Caucasus Online, Georgia Online, United Telecom, Telecom Georgia, Egrisi, SaNet, SilkNet, Georgian Railway Telecom, Akhali Kselebi
Table of Contents
- Key statistics
- Country overview
-
Telecommunications market
- Market analysis
-
Regulatory environment
- Regulatory authority
- Fixed-line developments
- Privatisation
- Number Portability (NP)
- Licensing and auctions – background information
- Illegal operations
- Call termination
- Mobile network developments
- Unrecognised operators
- Spectrum auctions
- Mobile Number Portability (MNP)
-
Mobile market
- Market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile infrastructure
- 5G
- 4G/LTE
- 3G
- Mobile data
- SMS and MMS
- Mobile broadband
- Mobile commerce
- M-banking
- Major mobile operators
- Operator statistics
- Geocell
- MagtiCom
- VEON Georgia
- SilkNet
-
Fixed-line broadband market
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Broadband statistics
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Other fixed broadband services
-
Fixed network operators
- SilkNet
- Telecom Georgia (Sakartvelos Telekomi)
- NewNet Telecommunications (Akhali Kselebi)
- Egrisi
- Georgian Railway Telecom (GRT)
- MagtiCom
-
Telecommunications infrastructure
- Overview of the national telecom network
- International infrastructure
- Appendix – Historic data
