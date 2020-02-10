CISO Leadership: Upcoming HMG Strategy Silicon Valley CISO Summit— How Enterprise Security Enables Cutting-Edge Innovation

/EIN News/ -- Prominent security and technology leaders headlining the 2020 Silicon Valley CISO Executive Leadership Summit will include Snehal Antani, Chief Technology Officer at the United States Department of Defense, Asheem Chandna, Partner, Greylock Partners, Patty Hatter, SVP Global Customer Services at Palo Alto Networks, Gary Hayslip, Director of Information Security, CISO, SoftBank Investment Advisors, and Matthew Rosenquist, Cybersecurity Strategist for Intel Corporation



MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The road to innovation is littered with risks for the enterprise. The elite among cybersecurity executives stay acutely informed on the advancing nature of digital security threats and develop world-class strategies to stay ahead in the war against cyber crime. This commitment to excellence enables CISOs and cybersecurity leaders to help the organization strike a balance between security and innovation and securely steer the enterprise through these times of unprecedented disruption.

“We are operating in an era of groundbreaking business transformation,” said Hunter Muller, HMG Strategy’s President & CEO. “CISOs and security executives are delivering game-changing leadership and fostering an innovative winning culture. Join our network of premier cybersecurity leaders to learn what it takes to win today and secure the enterprise into the future.”

The Silicon Valley CISO Summit will open with an HMG Lead, Reimagine, Reinvent Tech Talk, by Snehal Antani, CTO at the United States Department of Defense. In addition to sharing the strategies and insights he has absorbed from working from four organizations—GE Capital, Splunk, The U.S. Department of Defense and a recent startup he is spearheading—Antani will present on the leadership and team skills he learned from the U.S. Department of Defense, and what he wishes he had known before onboarding.

Other key sessions will include:

An executive panel, “Creating Your Future Professional Brand as an IT Security Leader,” in which security and search executives from SoftBank Investment Advisers, Alta Associates and Hitch Partners will discuss partnering across the business to establish value within the team and recommendations for security leaders to strengthen their professional brands and accelerate their career paths

An executive panel of top technology executives who sit on company boards who will be speaking about the skills necessary to be effective in a board position, and what it takes to become boardroom-ready

An executive panel on embracing innovation while driving the digital roadmap to a secure enterprise

An executive panel on the use of emerging technologies such as AI, machine learning and behavioral analytics and opportunities for protecting the enterprise, featuring executives from Intel, Palo Alto Networks and FireEye

An HMG Lead, Reimagine, Reinvent Tech Talk powered by Presenting Partner Forescout Technologies

An HMG Lead, Reimagine, Reinvent Tech Talk powered by Presenting Partner Darktrace

Presenting Partners at the Silicon Valley CISO summit will be Darktrace and Forescout, and the Gold Partner will be Sonatype. Info-Tech Research Group will be the Preferred Research Partner. Strategic Partners will include Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry and Spencer Stuart. The Alliance Partners will be Amplify Partners, Glynn Capital, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Ventures and Sequoia.

