Sports Business Summit San Diego Selects Events.com as Official Presenting Sponsor and Technology & Ticketing Partner Events.com

Events.com will provide sponsorship support, along with its suite of event management services to the 2020 Sports Business Summit San Diego

A partnership of this magnitude is the first of its kind at the undergraduate level and will allow students to continue hosting the most anticipated sports conference in San Diego.” — Alex Hayslip, SBI President

LA JOLLA, CA, USA, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Events.com, a mobile-first event management and registration platform, announced today that the Sports Business Summit San Diego , a student organization within the College of Business at San Diego State University, has selected Events.com as its official Presenting Sponsor and technology, registration, & marketing partner. Beyond providing a first-class registration and ticketing experience, Events.com will also support SBI by introducing their network of corporate partners to the event, providing additional speakers (including the keynote), and other exciting new features to the Summit program.While other students are going about extracurriculars, this group of 75 members meets weekly at the SDSU Student Union, in order to digest industry knowledge, bring in guest speakers, and discuss career paths throughout the sports world.“On behalf of our entire executive team, I am excited to announce our return to Petco Park for the 2020 Sports Business Summit San Diego presented by Events.com” says SBI President, Alex Hayslip. “A partnership of this magnitude is the first of its kind at the undergraduate level and will allow our students to continue hosting the most anticipated sports conference in San Diego.”“Partnering with Events.com is the tip of the iceberg,” says SDSU alumnus and long time supporter, Chris Clark. “There is a groundswell of talented young professionals in San Diego, who are not waiting for opportunity, they are creating opportunity. It's important that we continue to invest in opportunities like Summit that ignite the future of Sports & Entertainment."“With over 30 years in sports and events, I’ve seen how Sport needs Business to prosper. The interaction of sport, business, and technology forms creative collisions that empowers individuals and organizations like SBI,” said Stephen Partridge, Co-Founder and President, Events.com. “Partnering with the dedicated team at the San Diego Sports Business Summit allows us to help stimulate meaningful interactions that translate directly into careers, innovations, and economic impact. That's a win!”The Sports Business Summit will take place on April 11th, 2020 @ Petco Park. Registration and advanced purchasing will be available today at 10:00am (PST). Each guest will receive a ticket to the Padres vs. Giants game. Spaces are limited. For more information, and to register, please visit Events.com About Events.comEvents.com is a multi-lingual, multi-currency, mobile-first event management and registration platform that helps organizers manage, market, and monetize everything from local fundraisers to global festivals and marathons. With its end-to-end event management solutions, Events.com gives organizers access to a suite of tools at every step of planning. Events.com offers sponsorship and promotional tools, event management software, digital marketing services, on-site check-in and sales to make the event organizing process a smooth experience from start to finish.For additional information, visit Events.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.