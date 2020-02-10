CTS Corporation Announces Nomination of Ye Jane Li for Election to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- LISLE, Ill., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) today announced that Ye Jane Li has been nominated for election to the company's board of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders scheduled for May 14, 2020.



Ms. Li is a Strategic Advisor to Diversis Capital, a private equity firm, where she focuses on multiple technology investments. Ms. Li comes to CTS with over 20 years of experience in the high-tech industry, delivering a successful track record in general management, strategy development, M&A, and extensive global leadership, including Asian markets.

Ms. Li’s previous executive leadership roles include chief operating officer of Huawei Enterprise US from 2012 to 2015 and general manager of North America of Huawei Symantec Technologies from 2010 to 2012. Prior to that, Ms. Li also served as executive vice president & general manager of Fujitsu Compound Semiconductor Inc. and Eudyna Devices Inc.

Ms. Li holds Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Science degrees in telecommunications and electronic engineering from Zhejiang University in China and a master's degree in communications and development from Ohio University. She currently serves as a director on the board of Knowles Corporation, where she is a member of its audit and governance & nominating committees and on the board of Semtech Corporation, where she is a member of the compensation committee.

CTS Chairman and CEO, Kieran O'Sullivan, stated, "CTS is pleased that Jane Li has agreed to join our board. Her executive-level experience in high-tech companies in several market segments CTS serves, and her background in Asian markets, will be valuable as CTS continues to focus on end-market diversification and products that sense, connect and move."

Upon election, Ms. Li will join CTS' nominating & governance and technology & transactions committees.

About CTS

CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com .

