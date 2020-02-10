Kimball Electronics Wins 2020 Highest Overall Customer Service Excellence Award

/EIN News/ -- JASPER, Ind., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KE) was honored for achieving the Highest Overall Customer Rating in CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY’S 2020 Service Excellence Awards.

CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY, a leading industry publication covering the mixed-technology electronics assembly marketplace, recognized companies that received the highest customer service ratings, as judged by their own customers, during a ceremony at the IPC Apex Expo in San Diego on February 4, 2020. The awards are presented to outstanding Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) providers, as well as to suppliers of electronics assembly equipment, materials, and software.

The award results, based solely on direct customer input, are an indication of outstanding achievement in service excellence. Customers of the participants rated EMS providers in five service categories: Quality, Dependability/Timely Delivery, Responsiveness, Value for Price, and Technology. Kimball Electronics was honored for achieving the Highest Overall Customer Rating in all five service categories for EMS companies with annual sales over $500 million.

“We are honored that our customers recognize how our Kimball Electronics team members are living our values by consistently serving our customers. Our commitment to service excellence has helped us build valued, lasting relationships with our customers,” stated Kathy Thomson, Vice President of Business Development for Kimball Electronics.

Thomson continued, “Thank you to our customers who continue to place their trust in us. Congratulations to all of our Kimball Electronics team members around the world who bring their best every day for our customers. We are truly living our Guiding Principles: our customer is our business, and our people are the company.”

Don Charron, Chief Executive Officer of Kimball Electronics, stated, “I am so proud of our global team and I couldn’t be happier! I know how hard our teams work to deliver service excellence each and every day, which is not easy given the rising expectations of our customers. We have a fantastic team, and I appreciate how we work together globally to deliver on our promises to our customers!”

Kimball Electronics has participated in the Service Excellence Awards for six consecutive years, winning awards for excellence in multiple categories of Quality, Dependability/Timely Delivery, Responsiveness, Value for Price, and Technology in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2019. Kimball Electronics has won the award for Highest Overall Customer Rating in 2014, 2018, and now 2020.

This is the 28th year CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY has sponsored the awards program.

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.

Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.



To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit: www.kimballelectronics.com.

Lasting relationships. Global success.

