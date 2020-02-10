XPO Logistics Appoints David Wyshner as Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, today announced that David Wyshner has been appointed chief financial officer, effective March 2, 2020.

Bradley Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, “I’m extremely pleased that we’ve found our ideal CFO following an extensive search. David is a well-rounded finance leader whose proficiencies are strongly aligned with our priorities. His 28-year career includes 13 years as CFO of multi-billion-dollar public companies that completed major acquisitions, divestitures and capital raises, as well as the execution of multinational initiatives."

Jacobs continued, “I want to thank Sarah Glickman for leading our finance organization as acting chief financial officer. We’ll continue to have the benefit of Sarah’s expertise in her new role as senior vice president, corporate finance and transformation.”

Prior to joining XPO, Wyshner served as CFO of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc., a spin-off of Wyndham Worldwide Corporation. As CFO of Wyndham Worldwide, Wyshner led the company’s separation into one privately acquired business and two public companies, and spearheaded Wyndham’s $2 billion purchase of La Quinta Holdings in 2018.

Earlier, he was president and CFO of Avis Budget Group, Inc., where he managed the finance functions for global operations and led the acquisitions of Avis Europe in 2011 and Zipcar in 2013. Earlier, he was instrumental in executing Cendant Corporation’s strategic split into four independent companies and led the spin-off of a multi-billion-dollar Cendant subsidiary. He began his career in the investment banking division of Merrill Lynch.

Wyshner holds a master’s degree in finance and accounting from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics from Yale University. He has been named one of the “100 Most Influential People in Finance” four times by Treasury & Risk magazine; a “Top CFO, Leisure Industry” on Institutional Investor’s All-America Executive Team; a “Top 25 CFO” in the US by ExecRanks (now AdvisoryCloud); and a recipient of the “CFO Excellence Award for M&A” and “CFO Innovation Award” by CFO Studio magazine.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,504 locations and more than 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO’s corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. xpo.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of United States federal securities law. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements set forth in this press release are qualified by factors that might cause or contribute to a material difference in actual results, as discussed in XPO's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and linked to the investor relations section of the company's website, www.xpo.com, including: economic conditions generally; competition; XPO’s ability to match its investments in equipment, service centers and warehouses with customer demand; XPO’s ability to attract and retain key employees; and XPO’s ability to develop and implement a suitable information technology system. Forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and XPO undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, changes in expectations or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Investor Contact

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Tavio Headley

+1-203-930-1602

tavio.headley@xpo.com



Media Contact

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Erin Kurtz

+1-203-489-1586

erin.kurtz@xpo.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.