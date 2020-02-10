Gladstone Commercial Corporation Completes 99,797 SF Lease Extension at Office Property in Englewood, CO

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq: GOOD) (“Gladstone Commercial”) announced today it completed the extension of an existing lease with a publicly traded broadband satellite services provider at its 349 Inverness Drive South office property in Englewood, CO. The tenant will occupy the entire 99,797 square foot building for an additional 63 months through December 31, 2026.



Gladstone Commercial purchased the property in December 2013 and has maintained 100% occupancy since acquisition. “We are focused on lease renewals to support our same-store cash flow growth; accordingly, we are pleased to announce this lease extension for an additional five years,” stated Brandon Flickinger, Managing Director and head of the Mountain West and Southeast Regions for Gladstone Commercial.

“We look forward to our continued partnership with the tenant as we work to meet the needs of our tenants throughout the portfolio,” added Perry Finney, Senior Asset Manager for Gladstone Commercial.

About Gladstone Commercial (Nasdaq: GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of September 30, 2019, Gladstone Commercial’s real estate portfolio consisted of 109 properties located in 24 states, totaling approximately 13.1 million square feet. For additional information please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com

