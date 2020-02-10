February is a Feast for the Senses at JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles , a cultural destination in the heart of Hollywood that offers immersive experiences, announces its February lineup of dynamic programming to delight the five senses.



Shojin Ryori: An Introduction to Mindful Eating

On February 23, JAPAN HOUSE will host a Japanese Food Lab event dedicated to the more spiritual aspect of cuisine, with “Shojin Ryori: An Introduction to Mindful Eating.” Today, many people are seeking a more mindful relationship with their food due to concerns about health and the environment, so it’s the perfect time to discover shojin ryori, or Buddhist temple food, a type of cooking that highlights Zen principles from the choice of ingredients, to the methods of preparation, to the experience of eating itself. All dishes are vegetarian and emphasize simplicity, but contain layers of philosophical meaning and nuanced flavor. In this lecture and tasting guided by the esteemed Soto Zen monk Rev. Shumyo Kojima, participants will learn the basics of shojin ryori and experience a meal in the same manner monks in ascetic training do.

Aroma & Mindfulness: An Exploration and Discovery of the Senses, Built on the Aromas of HIDA

In the dimension of scent, visitors can also follow their nose to “Aroma & Mindfulness: An Exploration and Discovery of the Senses, Built on the Aromas of HIDA,” a pair of interactive workshops on February 29 which build on the role of wood scent in craft heritage and sustainability, organized as part of the current exhibition “HIDA: A Woodwork Tradition in the Making.” Led by host and scent expert Saskia Wilson-Brown, founder and executive director of the Institute for Art and Olfaction, participants are invited to deeply contemplate Hida’s forests and the woodworking culture and symbiotic relationship with them as enshrined in the exhibit. Attendees will experience each of Hida Sangyo’s aromas in a tranquil setting, and be guided to understand how tree scents are related to, and complemented by, other natural aromas such as those extracted from flowers, herbs and other aromatics. With this basic understanding of the principles of pairing and blending, participants will then try their hand at blending custom scents in line with their personal taste, and come away with a memento of this unique sensory experience.

HIDA | A Woodwork Tradition in the Making

Since it opened in January, visitors have been discovering the latest exhibition “HIDA | A Woodwork Tradition in the Making,” which brings Japanese woodcraft from its spiritual homeland of the Hida region of Japan to Los Angeles for the first time. Engaging all five senses, the exhibition guides visitors to experience these themes for themselves: coexistence with the forest (Forest), consideration of inherent human needs (Human), a legacy cultivated through time (Time), and a continuous refinement of craft (Craft). On display through April 12, the exhibition allows visitors to encounter the legendary craftsmen of Hida and their design legacy today, embodied in the work of century-old furniture maker Hida Sangyo Co., Ltd. In addition to the “Aroma & Mindfulness” workshop, other special tie-ins utilizing the exhibition themes will soon be announced.

Sharing Japanese American History in Japan

On a more conceptual note, the Consulate General of Japan in Los Angeles and JAPAN HOUSE are co-presenting two special events to explore cutting-edge contemporary issues of culture and society. On February 12, the talk “Sharing Japanese American History in Japan” will feature Dr. Mitchell T. Maki reflecting on his recent experience sharing Japanese American history in Japan, where he traveled as an official government guest. Dr. Maki made presentations at respected academic institutions as well as traveling to Hiroshima and his ancestral home of Yamaguchi Prefecture. He’ll describe how his research and perspective was shaped by this trip, and how it reconnected him to his dual heritage - rooted in America as much as Japan.

Walk in U.S., Talk on Japan

On February 13, audiences will get to experience the “Walk in U.S., Talk on Japan” program, held for the second year running at JAPAN HOUSE, which since 2013 has brought expert voices from Japan to various regions of the U.S. to share insights, culture, and inspiration. This year’s program features a diverse delegation of speakers who will share their views on Japan’s contributions to tackling urgent regional and global issues. The audience will gain a better understanding of Japan’s innovative forms of problem-solving across health, politics, business and civic life, and hear high-level perspectives on what’s coming next for the country at home and relations abroad. Announced topics include current developments of Fukushima Prefecture today, the U.S. and Japan as allies of innovation, and the strength and possibilities of Japanese enterprises in solving social issues.

ABOUT JAPAN HOUSE

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs, London, Los Angeles and Sao Paulo, conceived by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding and appreciation of Japan in the international community. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles occupies two floors at Hollywood & Highland. The 2nd floor features a gallery space and the 5th floor hosts a Japanese restaurant, relaxing library, and event venue, along with spectacular views of Hollywood and Downtown Los Angeles. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles offers a place of new discovery that transcends the physical and conceptual boundaries creating experiences that reflect the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs.

Location: 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Website: www.japanhouse.jp/losangeles

