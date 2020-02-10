There were 531 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,509 in the last 365 days.

Mesa Air Group Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported first quarter fiscal 2020 financial and operating results.

Highlights

  • Net income of $10.8 million or $0.31 per diluted share

  • Controllable completion factor of 99.8% compared to 99.5% in Q1 2019

  • Block hours increased 0.5% compared to Q1 2019

Mesa’s Q1 2020 results reflect net income of $10.8 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to net income of $19.1 million, or $0.54 per diluted share for Q1 2019.  Mesa’s Q1 2020 pre-tax income was $14.3 million, compared to $25.0 million for Q1 2019.  In addition, Mesa’s EBITDA1 for Q1 2020 was $47.4 million, compared to $58.2 million in Q1 2019 and EBITDAR1 was $58.8 million, compared to $72.3 million in Q1 2019. The primary variance in pre-tax income from Q1 2019 to Q1 2020 was the anticipated increase in airframe and engine heavy maintenance of $10.7 million.

Operationally, the company ran a 99.8% controllable completion factor compared to 99.5% in Q1 2019. At United, the company operated at a 99.98% controllable completion factor in the quarter, taking only 6 cancels out of 33,876 scheduled flights compared to a 99.6% controllable completion factor in Q1 2019. At American, the company operated at a 99.5% controllable completion factor compared to a 99.2% controllable completion factor in Q1 2019. The company ran a 98.7% total completion factor, which includes weather and other uncontrollable cancellations, compared to 98.0% in Q1 2019. Mesa operated 115,562 block hours during Q1 2020, an increase of 0.5% from Q1 2019 of 115,000.

“We are pleased to see our operational performance continue to improve and we are on target to take delivery of 20 new E175s which begin in May 2020,” said Jonathan Ornstein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “I would like to thank all of our employees for their hard work and dedication every day.”

“We continue to work closely with our partners to provide the highest level of customer service, reliability and on time performance,” said Brad Rich, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “Since having access to the full complement of aircraft in our American Eagle operation, our performance has increased with November and December at a 99.7% controllable completion factor, January at 99.9% and February at 100% month-to-date.”

______________________________
1 See Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures

Outlook

The company is providing the following guidance for Fiscal Year 2020 and 2021:

Block Hours, Scheduled Heavy Engine and Airframe Maintenance, Pass-through Maintenance Expense – Actual and Forecast (unaudited)

Block Hours  
    Q1     Q2     Q3     Q4     Total  
FY 2020 Actual / Guidance                                        
Low     115,562       109,000       112,000       115,500       452,062  
High     115,562       111,000       114,000       118,000       458,562  
                                         
Scheduled Heavy Engine and Airframe Maintenance  
    Q1     Q2     Q3     Q4     Total  
FY 2020 Actual / Guidance                                        
Low   $ 14.8     $ 20.0     $ 7.0     $ 7.0     $ 48.8  
High   $ 14.8     $ 23.0     $ 10.0     $ 10.0     $ 57.8  
                                         
Pass-through Maintenance Expense  
    Q1     Q2     Q3     Q4     Total  
FY 2020 Actual / Guidance   $ 7.4     $ 10.5     $ 9.4     $ 9.4     $ 36.7  


Fleet Count  
                                             
      FY '20 Q1     FY '20 Q2     FY '20 Q3     FY '20 Q4       FY '21  
      Qtr Ended     Qtr Ended     Qtr Ended     Qtr Ended       FY Ended  
      Dec '19     Mar '20     Jun '20     Sep '20       Sep '21  
Fleet Count Partner   (Actual)     (Forecast)     (Forecast)     (Forecast)       (Forecast)  
  E-175 United     60       60       62       68         80  
  CRJ-900 American     60       59       59       59         59  
  CRJ-700 United     20       20       18       12          
Total CPA       140       139       139       139         139  
Non-CPA                                            
  CRJ-700 Leased                 2       8         20  
  CRJ-900 Unassigned     4       5       5       5         5  
  CRJ-200 Unassigned     1       1       1       1         1  
Total Fleet       145       145       147       153         165  
                                             

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures

Although these financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”), certain non-GAAP financial measures may provide investors with useful information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of Mesa’s ongoing operations and may be useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. The tables below reflect supplemental financial data and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and the three months ended December 31, 2018. Readers should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, not a substitute for, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude some, but not all items that may affect the Company’s net income. Additionally, these calculations may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies.

Reconciliation of GAAP versus Non-GAAP Disclosures (unaudited)
(In thousands, except for per diluted share)

     Three months ended December 31, 2019  
    Income Before
Taxes 		    Income Tax
(Expense)/Benefit 		    Net
Income 		    Net Income
per
Diluted Share 		 
GAAP Income     14,320       (3,535 )     10,785     $ 0.31  
                                 
Interest Expense     12,628                          
Interest Income     (58 )                        
Depreciation and Amortization     20,552                          
EBITDA     47,442                          
                                 
Aircraft Rent     11,329                          
EBITDAR     58,771                          


     Three months ended December 31, 2018  
    Income Before
Taxes 		    Income Tax
(Expense)/Benefit 		    Net
Income 		    Net Income
per
Diluted Share 		 
GAAP Income     25,030       (5,949 )     19,081     $ 0.54  
                                 
Interest Expense     14,842                          
Interest Income     (156 )                        
Depreciation and Amortization     18,491                          
EBITDA     58,207                          
                                 
Aircraft Rent     14,119                          
EBITDAR     72,326                          
                                 

Mesa Air Group will host a conference call with analysts on Monday, February 10 at 4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT. The conference call number is 888-469-2054 (Passcode: Phoenix). The conference call can also be accessed live via the web by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/q4mi3ymq. A recorded version will be available on Mesa’s website approximately two hours after the call for approximately 14 days.

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 147 cities in 47 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, Mexico, Cuba and the Bahamas. As of January 31st, 2020, Mesa operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with an average of approximately 702 daily departures and 3,600 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle or United Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc. and United Airlines, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward looking statements, including, but not limited to, (i) the block hours, scheduled heavy engine and airframe maintenance, and pass-through maintenance expense forecast of Mesa for the second, third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2020, (ii) the fleet forecast for the second, third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2020 and year ended fiscal 2021, and (iii) delivery dates of the 20 E175s scheduled to begin in May 2020. These forward-looking statements are based on Mesa’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of which are beyond Mesa’s control. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Mesa undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.


MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

     Three Months Ended
December 31, 		 
    2019     2018  
Operating revenues:                
Contract revenue   $ 171,800     $ 170,449  
Pass-through and other     12,236       7,707  
Total operating revenues     184,036       178,156  
                 
Operating expenses:                
Flight operations     52,644       53,245  
Fuel     169       121  
Maintenance     58,095       39,802  
Aircraft rent     11,329       14,119  
Aircraft and traffic servicing     1,064       934  
General and administrative     12,996       12,214  
Depreciation and amortization     20,552       18,491  
Total operating expenses     156,849       138,926  
Operating income     27,187       39,230  
                 
Other (expenses) income, net:                
Interest expense     (12,628 )     (14,842 )
Interest income     58       156  
Other (expense) income, net     (297 )     486  
Total other (expense), net     (12,867 )     (14,200 )
                 
Income before taxes     14,320       25,030  
Income tax expense     3,535       5,949  
Net income   $ 10,785     $ 19,081  
                 
Net income per share attributable to common shareholders                
Basic   $ 0.31     $ 0.55  
Diluted   $ 0.31     $ 0.54  
                 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding                
Basic     35,023       34,518  
Diluted     35,182       35,113  
                 


MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except shares) (Unaudited)

     December 31,
2019 		    September 30,
2019 		 
ASSETS              
                 
CURRENT ASSETS:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 57,763     $ 68,855  
Restricted cash     3,448       3,646  
Receivables, net     24,121       23,080  
Expendable parts and supplies, net     22,400       21,337  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     4,502       40,923  
Total current assets     112,234       157,841  
                 
Property and equipment, net     1,261,267       1,273,585  
Intangibles, net     9,157       9,532  
Lease and equipment deposits     4,872       2,167  
Operating Lease right-of-use assets     146,071        
Other Assets     8,400       8,792  
TOTAL ASSETS     1,542,001       1,451,917  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY              
                 
CURRENT LIABILITIES:                
Current portion of long-term debt and financing leases   $ 166,089     $ 165,900  
Current maturities of operating leases     37,674        
Accounts payable     47,750       49,930  
Accrued compensation     10,048       11,988  
Other accrued expenses     34,350       28,888  
Total current liabilities     295,911       256,706  
                 
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:                
Long-term debt and financing leases - excluding current portion     641,017       677,423  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities     95,992        
Deferred credits     11,032       12,134  
Deferred income taxes     58,506       55,303  
Other noncurrent liabilities     1,352       24,483  
Total noncurrent liabilities     807,899       769,343  
Total liabilities     1,103,810       1,026,049  
                 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:                
Preferred stock of no par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding            
Common stock of no par value and additional paid-in capital, 125,000,000 shares authorized; 33,039,126 (2020) and 31,413,287 (2019) shares issued and outstanding, and 1,988,472 (2020) and 3,600,953 (2019) warrants issued and outstanding     239,783       238,504  
Retained earnings     198,408       187,364  
Total stockholders' equity     438,191       425,868  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 1,542,001     $ 1,451,917  
                 


Operating Highlights (unaudited)

     Three months ended  
    December 31  
    2019     2018     Change  
Available Seat Miles (thousands)     2,735,386       2,708,899       1.0 %
Block Hours     115,562       115,000       0.5 %
Departures     62,725       61,534       1.9 %
Average Stage Length (miles)     573       578       -0.9 %
Passengers     3,697,138       3,620,115       2.1 %
                         

Source: Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Mesa Air Group, Inc.
Investor Relations
Brian Gillman
Investor.Relations@mesa-air.com
(602) 685-4010

