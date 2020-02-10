Huntington Ingalls Industries to Host Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday

What: Huntington Ingalls Industries’ fourth quarter 2019 earnings conference call Who: Mike Petters, president and CEO, and Chris Kastner, executive vice president and chief financial officer When: 9 a.m. EST Thursday Where: Live webcast: http://www.huntingtoningalls.com

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) will release its fourth quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday and host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. EST. The call will be webcast live on HII’s website: http://www.huntingtoningalls.com .

HII participants will include Mike Petters, president and CEO, and Chris Kastner, executive vice president and chief financial officer. Their remarks will be supplemented by a series of slides appearing on the company website. Listeners are encouraged to view these materials in conjunction with the call. Replays of the call will be available on the website for a limited time.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Mission Driven Innovative Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: www.huntingtoningalls.com

HII on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HuntingtonIngallsIndustries

HII on Twitter: twitter.com/hiindustries

Contacts:



Jerri Fuller Dickseski (Media)

jerri.dickseski@hii-co.com

757-380-2341

Dwayne Blake (Investors)

dwayne.blake@hii-co.com

757-380-2104



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.