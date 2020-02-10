FoodLogiQ Announces Third Annual User Group Meeting, reCONNECT 2020

Customers and suppliers to gather for reCONNECT 2020 in Raleigh, NC

/EIN News/ -- Durham, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FoodLogiQ, the leading SaaS provider of traceability, food safety and supply chain transparency solutions, today announced its third annual user group meeting, reCONNECT 2020, will be held in Raleigh, NC, on March 24 - 26, 2020.

At reCONNECT 2020, FoodLogiQ customers and their suppliers will meet and network with other users of the FoodLogiQ Connect platform while sharing best practices on how they are utilizing the software to advance food safety, traceability and transparency. The agenda will feature a full day of platform training, followed by two consecutive days of large group presentations, topical panel sessions and customer-led discussions.

The keynote speaker for reCONNECT 2020 is food industry expert Hal King, PhD, the Founder and CEO of Public Health Innovations LLC, an ideation and consulting company specializing in innovation for public health interventions designed to prevent disease in the food, manufacturing and healthcare industries. He is a public health professional who has worked in the investigation of foodborne and other diseases (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U. S. Public Health Service), performed funded research on causation of diseases (Emory University School of Medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases), worked in the prevention of intentional adulteration of foods (U.S. Army Reserves Consequence Management Unit), and worked in the design and implementation of preventive controls for food safety hazards in the food industry. Others scheduled to present include sweetgreen, Hain Celestial, Tyson Foods, Whole Foods Market, Red Lobster, IPC/Subway, Compass Group, and many more.

“Over the course of these three days, we’ll have the opportunity to speak face-to-face with our customers who use FoodLogiQ Connect on a daily basis,” says Sean O’Leary, CEO of FoodLogiQ. “These conversations are incredibly valuable to us as we continue to further develop our platform and plan the next steps of its evolution. Plus, customers will have the opportunity to learn from other attendees - both large and small - about their successes, challenges and recommendations on how they are using the platform to their advantage. I believe it’s going to be a transformational event for FoodLogiQ and its customers.”

FoodLogiQ will host reCONNECT 2020 at the Raleigh Marriott City Center in the heart of downtown Raleigh, North Carolina.

About FoodLogiQ

FoodLogiQ® LLC is the leading SaaS provider of traceability, food safety and supply chain transparency solutions. FoodLogiQ Connect is the most comprehensive, data-driven software solution that enables supplier management, food safety compliance, quality incident management, recall management and whole chain traceability – all on a single platform built exclusively for the food industry. To meet mounting regulatory requirements and consumer demands for transparency, food companies are leveraging FoodLogiQ Connect to validate supplier compliance with food safety and act with confidence in the event of a food safety or quality issue. To request a demo, please visit http://www.FoodLogiQ.com/demo.

Attachment

Kiecha Berzins FoodLogiQ 9196564887 kberzins@foodlogiq.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.