Norsk Hydro: Primary insiders purchase shares

/EIN News/ -- The following primary insiders have on February 10, 2020 acquired shares in Hydro:

Executive Vice President Arvid Moss purchased 10 000 shares in Hydro at NOK 27.63 per share. New holding is 168 308 shares.

Executive Vice President Hilde Vestheim Nordh purchased 7 000 shares in Hydro at NOK 28.0 per share. New holding is 23 753 shares.

Investor contact

Stian Hasle

+47 97736022

Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

Press contact

Halvor Molland

+47 92979797

Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.