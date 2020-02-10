Greystone Provides $63 Million in Total HUD-Insured Financing for Skilled Nursing Portfolio in Pennsylvania

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone , a leading commercial real estate lending, investment, and advisory company, provided a total of $62,984,000 in HUD-insured loans to refinance a portfolio of five skilled nursing facilities in Pennsylvania. The transaction was originated by Fred Levine of Greystone on behalf of Maybrook Holdings.



The FHA loans are all non-recourse, long-term and self-amortizing, and the interest rates are both low and fixed for the life of the loans. The portfolio consists of 622 total beds across the five properties in Easton, Millville, Orangeville, and Stevens, PA, which were originally acquired in 2017.

“We are thrilled that Maybrook Holdings turned to Greystone for their financing needs - it’s a testament to the service we provide and our understanding of the particulars of the skilled nursing space,” said Mr. Levine.

“Our experience with Greystone was, once again, exceptional, and our team secured for us the right financing terms quickly,” said Akiva Glatzer, who with David Gamzeh, operates Maybrook Holdings among other portfolios in the northeast.

About Greystone

Greystone is a real estate lending, investment, and advisory company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Our range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of platforms such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, CMBS, FHA, USDA, bridge and proprietary loan products. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greyco.com .

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@greyco.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.