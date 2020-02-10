Rafarma Announces Cooperative Research Programs with the Faculty of Medicine, Khon Kaen University, Thailand

/EIN News/ -- Ljubljana, Slovenia, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAFARMA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. “OTC:(RAFA)” Rafarma is moving forward with its research initiatives for medicinal cannabis in Thailand.



The research programs initiated by Rafarma will be focused mainly on developing precise protocols for treatment of insomnia, depression and anxiety within the facilities of Specialized Spas that will include Cannabis in their spa programs. As announced previously, Rafarma, together with their Thai partner MTP MATERIAL CO. LTD. plan to open its first Specialized Spa in Phuket Thailand, so the new treatments will be available to some 40 million foreign visitors that come to Phuket every year, as well as to Thai Nationals.

On 2 – 3 January 2019 The faculty of medicine together with Palliative Care Center, Srinagarind hospital, had held “How to Set Up Medical Cannabis Clinic within Supportive and Palliative Care Centers and Cannabis in Oncology and Palliative Care Conference” conference at science museum park, Khon Kaen. Conference focused mainly on application of Medical Cannabis in Oncology sector. https://www.intermed.kku.ac.th/index.php?module=news&id=352

Khon Kaen University Medical School is one of the leading medical schools of its kind. Established in 1972, now it employs 4946 faculty members, and is attended by 288 undergraduate students, 295 graduate and professional students and has about 167 medical residents. The Faculty of Medicine at KKU has 21 departments with a wide range of specialization. KKU Hospital offers 1025 hospital beds with annual bed occupancy of 80.05%. The number of inpatients per year is 45,351 and the number of outpatients treated in 2019 was 865,641. In 2019 the hospital had 73,386 emergency room visits. https://www.intermed.kku.ac.th/index.php?module=brief

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “to”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “could”, “would”, “estimate,” or “continue”, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information contact:

RAFARMA

(307) 429-2029



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.