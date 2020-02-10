Bridgestone Retail Operations Raises Nearly $4 million for Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Helps 600,000+ Club Youth

Program helps Clubs overcome one of the biggest obstacles for kids and teens: transportation

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgestone Retail Operations (BSRO), a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas Inc. (Bridgestone), announced it raised nearly $4 million for Boys & Girls Clubs of America in 2019 to help more than 600,000 Club kids and teens get access to high-impact, out-of-school programming through the Bridgestone Driving Great Futures initiative.



“At Bridgestone Americas, we’re proud of the partnership we’ve built with Boys & Girls Clubs of America and recognize the life-changing impact these Clubs have in the communities where both Boys & Girls Clubs and our stores exist,” said Joe Venezia, President, BSRO. “We’re also grateful to our customers and employees who are the reason we were able to raise these funds and ultimately help more than 600,000 Club youth in 2019.”

The 2019 program awarded 110 transportation grants to Boys & Girls Clubs across the U.S. Thirty of the grants were awarded to purchase new passenger vans equipped with Bridgestone Ecopia fuel-efficient tires. An additional 80 grants were used by Clubs for maintenance and repairs of existing vehicles, fuel costs, and to hire bus drivers. Local BSRO stores also supported the program by donating more than 2,500 hours of company time to service existing Boys & Girls Club vehicles, unveil new vans, and volunteer at Clubs in the local community.

“Without question, Bridgestone is making an incredible impact on our Clubs,” said Jim Clark, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “Thanks to Driving Great Futures, we’ve seen an increase in new members and daily attendance which tells us this program is making the difference we needed. Getting to and from our Clubs is one of the biggest obstacles families face, and Bridgestone is helping us overcome this by providing reliable transportation.”

Since 2015, BRSO has raised $10.5 million for Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The Driving Great Futures program is part of Bridgestone’s Our Way to Serve corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitment to improve the way people move, live, work, and play.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Nashville, Tenn.-based Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (BSAM) is the U.S. subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, the world’s largest tire and rubber company. BSAM and its subsidiaries develop, manufacture and market a wide range of Bridgestone, Firestone and associate brand tires to address the needs of a broad range of customers, including consumers, automotive and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and those in the agricultural, forestry and mining industries. The companies are engaged in retreading operations throughout the Western Hemisphere and produce air springs, roofing materials, and industrial fibers and textiles. The BSAM family of companies also operates the world’s largest chain of automotive tire and service centers. Guided by its global corporate social responsibility commitment, Our Way to Serve, the company is dedicated to improving the way people live, work, move and play in all of the communities it calls home.

About Bridgestone Retail Operations, LLC:

Bridgestone Retail Operations, LLC (BSRO) is headquartered in Nashville, Tenn. and operates the largest network of company-owned automotive service providers in the world — more than 2,200 tire and vehicle service centers across the United States — including Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus, Hibdon Tires Plus and Wheel Works store locations. Credit First National Association and Firestone Complete Fleet Care operations are also part of BSRO. BSRO is a member of the Bridgestone Americas family of companies.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America:

For more than 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org ) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, more than 4,600 Clubs serve over 4.7 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more at Facebook and Twitter .

Bridgestone Retail Operations (BSRO) President Joe Venezia (far right), and Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) alums and Bridgestone teammates present a check for nearly $4 million to Jim Clark (far left), President and CEO of BGCA. From left to right: Jim Clark, Cole Willford, Rey Guerra, Kevin Pa’Alua, and Joe Venezia



