Chime Partners with Verse.io to Arm Real Estate Professionals with High Quality Leads

Bundled solution addresses lead generation surplus and effectively generates, manages and nurtures sales ready leads for improved bottom line growth

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Ariz. , Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chime Technologies, an operating system for the real estate industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Verse.io (formerly Agentology), a leading conversational marketing platform revolutionizing lead engagement across verticals, including the real estate market. Together, Chime and Verse.io will offer an end to end sales acceleration platform purpose-built for the real estate industry to effectively generate, manage and nurture high quality leads. Powered by both highly trained humans and artificial intelligence, this unique bundled offering, which has been developed to address the biggest pain points facing realtors today, will empower modern agents with the critical tools needed to eliminate time consuming tasks, strategically focus on sales ready leads, and effectively compete in today’s market. To learn more about this partnership, visit HERE .



To be successful, real estate professionals need to generate high quality buyer and seller leads, but lead generation within the real estate industry has become unwieldy. Over the last five years the number of real estate leads generated online has skyrocketed, while the number of homes sold year over year in the same time period has moved less than 5%. Recognizing this growing industry gap, Chime partnered with Verse.io to effectively engage and nurture the right leads for customers, helping to fill the funnel with sales ready buyers and sellers and get to a close faster.

Verse.io’s revolutionary lead engagement platform is powered by both real people and adaptive technology, saving valuable time, creating a better experience for both leads and sales and most importantly, helping to close more deals. By fueling Chime’s sales acceleration platform with high quality leads, Verse.io will help agents feel even more confident pursuing identified leads and allow them to focus on their efforts on revenue generating activities. By eliminating time consuming tasks – countless phone calls and text messaging with low success rate – agents are empowered to strategically focus where it matters most and improve the bottom line.

“Technology is a critical enabler to addressing our industry’s lead conversion challenge and can dramatically help improve the number of closed deals,” said Mike McGowan, Vice President, Sales, Chime. “The team at Verse.io shares in our mission to modernize the real estate industry by empowering today’s agents and teams with innovative technology and best practices for sales and marketing. Together, we offer the most comprehensive sales acceleration platform on the market today, purpose built for the real estate industry and designed to improve the bottom line.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Chime to help give their real estate agents and brokers the leverage they need to accelerate sales efficiency,” said Steve Gottlieb, Chief Marketing Officer at Verse. “Chime cares deeply about its partners, saving them time and helping them be more successful, and we’re excited to help bring forward this unified solution to the industry.”

“The Chime/Verse.io solution is a tool all agents must have to be successful. The ‘qualified’ leads have proven to be legit and my conversion rates have increased dramatically,” said Chad Lummus, Realtor, Coldwell Banker The Legacy Group. “By streamlining the process of vetting and scrubbing new leads, the bundled solution ensures I don't have to worry about wasting my time with bad phone numbers or emails. I recommend the Chime/Verse.io solution to any serious agent looking to increase efficiencies and productivity, eliminate time consuming tasks and improve the bottom line.”

About Chime Technologies

Chime is an all-in-one Sales Acceleration Platform for the real estate industry headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Its award-winning productivity suite offers a robust set of features that help real estate professionals and teams of all sizes run and grow their business. Chime Technologies operates as a US subsidiary of Renren, Inc. (RENN). For more information, contact info@chime.me or 888-682-4463, or visit www.chime.me/.

About Verse.io

Verse.io is the leading conversational enablement platform that helps businesses engage, qualify and nurture prospects across multiple channels to drive full-funnel lead conversion and bridge the gap between marketing and sales teams.

Media Contact:

Sarah Murray

Attune Communications

781-378-2674

sarah@attunecommunications.com



