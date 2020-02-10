Patrick Swindale Discusses His Personal & Professional Journey

LAKEWOOD , WA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- When you travel by plane, the flight attendants advise that in case of an emergency, you must put your own oxygen mask on first before helping others. Patrick Swindale , a young man whose age belies his maturity and wisdom, has applied this advice throughout his life. He understands that in order to be the best sibling, citizen, and employee, he must be consistently committed to self-improvement.Born in 1994 in Tacoma, the Lakewood resident attended Visitation Catholic School, Mann Middle School, and Harrison Prep IB before finishing high school at Steilacoom High. Always a respectful and dutiful student and son, Patrick Swindale also participated in the swim and water polo teams while in school. Athletics taught him many valuable lessons about self-discipline, health and wellness, teamwork, and more.He was also an avid participant in Boy Scouts and achieved Eagle Scout rank before becoming an assistant Scoutmaster. He also participated in St. John Bosco Youth Group, a Catholic youth ministry service, and The Knights of Columbus, a global Catholic fraternal organization that advocates for the Catholic cause in political and social causes while spreading the gospel and participating in charitable activities.He attended Washington State University and St. Martin’s University for a semester. At WSU, he was a member of the Exec Board for a social fraternity Kappa Sigma and the treasurer and vice president for Alpha Phi Sigma, the Criminal Justice honor society.At age 23, just after completing his undergraduate degree, Patrick Swindale became a legal guardian for his severely autistic adopted brother to ensure there will be generational care for his sibling. Although Patrick Swindale works full-time, typically 50 to 60 hours a week, as an engineer with HMS Global Maritime, Inc., he makes time to take his brother to the gym or one a hike five days a week after work.While that would be more than enough to keep most young adults busy, Patrick Swindale is always looking for ways to do more. He also lectures at his church and is involved in multiple community programs, including working with the Boy Scouts and assisting his old troop, participating in volunteer opportunities through his church, trail clearing, and helping at his sister’s pony club.He is simultaneously earning his Masters of Science in International Logistics Management at the Loeb School for International Business at Maine Maritime Academy and is maintaining a 4.0 grade-point-average. He is set to graduate with his master’s next year and become a Licensed Customs Broker.“I carry myself with passion for whatever job I'm committed to,” Patrick Swindale said.



