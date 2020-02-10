College Football Season Culminates with 40,000 Pound Protein Donation to Utah Food Bank from Smithfield Foods and Utah Pork Producers Association

Season long partnership with Utah State University, Brigham Young University and the Fredette Family Foundation helps address food insecurity in Utah through Smithfield’s Helping Hungry Homes® tour

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With one in seven Utahns across the state facing food insecurity, the 2019 college football season culminated with a donation of more than 40,000 pounds of protein by Smithfield Foods, Inc. and the Utah Pork Producers Association to Utah Food Bank in partnership with Utah State University , Brigham Young University (BYU) and the Fredette Family Foundation .

The donation, equivalent to more than 160,000 servings of protein, was made possible through a special program that turned each point the Aggies and Cougars scored into a donation of 25 pounds of pork by Smithfield and the UPPA to help fight hunger in local communities. The teams finished the season with a total of 675 points, or 16,875 pounds of pork, which Smithfield more than doubled for a total donation of 40,000 pounds.

“It’s truly inspiring to see student athletes uniting to give back to the communities they’re a part of,” said Jonathan Toms, associate manager of charitable initiatives for Smithfield Foods. “On behalf of Smithfield Foods and the entire Utah pork industry, we are honored to work with organizations that share the similar mission of helping Americans become more food secure, especially here in a community we call home.”

Players from both teams volunteered at Utah Food bank, but instead of forming an offensive or defensive line, they came together and formed a food line to help unload the pork-filled truck and stock the food bank’s shelves.

“We are beyond grateful for this donation and the difference it will make in our community,” said Ginette Bott, President & CEO of Utah Food Bank. “Thousands of men, women and children look to us to provide food for their next meal and this donation helps make that possible.”

This event comes a week after two other major donations in Florida and Arkansas as part of Smithfield’s Helping Hungry Homes® tour, the company’s signature hunger-relief initiative. In the past two weeks alone, Smithfield has donated more than 110,000 pounds of protein to communities in need and will continue its efforts to fight hunger by providing donations to dozens of communities across America throughout the year. Since the inception of their Helping Hungry Homes program®, Smithfield has donated more than 145 million servings of protein to food-insecure residents in all 50 states around the U.S.

“Coming together as a community plays a crucial role in our efforts to strengthen families,” said J. Blair Giles, President and CEO of the Fredette Family Foundation. “We are so glad to work with Smithfield and other likeminded organizations to impact people’s lives in meaningful and personal ways and are proud of the student-athletes who have given so much to bring this initiative to life.”

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va. since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. Our 40,000 U.S. employees are dedicated to producing “Good food. Responsibly.®” and have made us one of the world’s leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including many industry firsts, such as our ambitious commitment to cut our carbon impact by 25 percent by 2025. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our neighbors in need. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich® and Nathan’s Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram .

About Utah Pork Producers Association

The Utah Pork Producers Association (UPPA) has been representing hog farmers in the state of Utah since 1986, including commercial, independent and show hog farmers. Recognized as the 15th largest hog producing state in the United States, UPPA assists Smithfield Foods and independent producers in Cache Valley and throughout the state to supply healthy and delicious pork to Utah, the United States, and to global markets worldwide in helping to feed the world.

About Utah Food Bank

Founded in 1904, Utah Food Bank has operated under various names but remains true to its mission of Fighting Hunger Statewide by providing food to a statewide network of 182 emergency food pantries and agencies. Last fiscal year, Utah Food Bank distributed 45.7 million pounds of food and goods, the equivalent of approximately 38 million meals, to families and individuals in need. For more information about Utah Food Bank, visit www.utahfoodbank.org . Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/UtahFoodBank and Twitter at www.twitter.com/UtahFoodBank .

Smithfield Foods Helping Hungry Homes – Salt Lake City, Utah Smithfield Foods donates more than 40,000 pounds of protein as part of its Helping Hungry Homes program



