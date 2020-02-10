Ceapro Inc. to Present at Noble Capital Markets’ 16th Annual Investor Conference

– Presentation on Monday, February 17th 2020 at 3:30 p.m. ET –

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceapro Inc. (TSX-V: CZO; OTCQX: CRPOF) (“Ceapro” or the “Company”), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, today announced that Gilles Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA, President and CEO of Ceapro, will present at NobleCon16 - Noble Capital Markets’ 16th Annual Investor Conference on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. ET in Hollywood, Florida.



As part of his presentation, Mr. Gagnon, will provide a corporate overview and an update on the Company's transition to a new business model from a contract manufacturer to a biopharmaceutical development company. As part of the Company's growth strategy, Ceapro is developing its two value drivers, the pharmaceutical grade active ingredients avenanthramides and beta glucan, into different formulations to enable the Company's transition into other sectors including nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals.

In addition to the presentation, management will also be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. To request a meeting, please contact the NobleCon16 one-on-one desk.

About Ceapro Inc.

Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and “active ingredients” from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions. For more information on Ceapro, please visit www.ceapro.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

For more information contact:

Jenene Thomas

JTC Team

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Advisor

T (US): +1 (833) 475-8247

E: czo@jtcir.com

Issuer:

Gilles R. Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA

President & CEO

T: 780-421-4555

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release



