FlexIt, Easy-Access Gym App, Announces Partnership with California Family Fitness

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexIt , the fitness app that enables users to seamlessly access fitness facilities and pay by the minute, today announces the addition of California Family Fitness to its expanding list of partners. Starting immediately, FlexIt users will now have access to select California Family Fitness locations throughout the greater Sacramento area.



“At FlexIt, we provide freedom for our users to choose when and where they work out, while only paying for the time they actually spend at the gym,” said Austin Cohen, CEO and Founder of FlexIt. “One of our 2020 goals is to continue expanding throughout the West Coast, and we’re thrilled to add California Family Fitness to the platform.”

FlexIt’s proprietary software is transforming the fitness space for both consumers and clubs across the nation through its seamless check-in/check-out experience – users simply scan the QR mount at the front desk to start their workouts, and then simply scan the code when they are done working out. FlexIt also recently announced its augmented reality (AR) integration feature, which will enable users to tour clubs prior to visiting the facilities, creating a fully immersive experience.

California Family Fitness (also known as “CalFit”) currently has 19 locations, which feature a variety of premium amenities including deluxe pools and spas, certified childcare, a variety of group fitness classes, rock climbing walls and personal training.

FlexIt is currently available for download in the App Store and Google Play . To learn more about FlexIt, visit: www.flexit.fit .

About FlexIt

FlexIt Inc. is the mobile app that quickly and seamlessly enables users to access a wide network of fitness clubs around the U.S., paying only for the amount of time that they are in the facility. With over 1,000 fitness clubs across the country in its network, FlexIt offers consumers the flexibility that they expect, while generating leads and enhancing profitability for fitness clubs. FlexIt provides club access to users while simultaneously providing clubs with access to a large network of prospective members. FlexIt is available for download on iOS and Android in their respective app stores. For more information, please visit https://www.flexit.fit/

About California Family Fitness

California Family Fitness has been the Sacramento region’s leading homegrown, community-based health and fitness provider since 1991. It has been consistently rated as a local favorite among community members due to its family atmosphere, professional and committed employees and tremendous pride in its ‘Built in Sacramento’ culture. California Family Fitness offers an array of helpful training and programs including child care, personal training/nutrition plans, various swim programs, and numerous unique fitness classes such as: mind/body training, aqua fitness, and cardio/choreographed classes. There are 19 conveniently located clubs throughout the Sacramento region and hopes to continue expanding throughout California with the goal to further impel a healthier community one family at a time.

