Introducing AMD Radeon™ Pro W5500 Workstation Graphics: Groundbreaking Technology for Modern Design and Engineering Professionals

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced the AMD Radeon™ Pro W5500 workstation graphics card, delivering the performance and advanced features demanded by today’s Design & Manufacturing and Architecture, Engineering & Construction (AEC) professionals. AMD also announced the AMD Radeon™ Pro W5500M GPU, designed and optimized to power next-generation, high-performance professional mobile workstations.

Today’s design and engineering workforce pushes the boundaries of professional design applications. These increasingly mobile professionals often use multiple graphics-intensive applications simultaneously and require no-compromise performance to visualize, review and interact with their designs in real time.

AMD Radeon™ Pro W5500 graphics harness the high-performance, power-efficient AMD RDNA architecture, 7nm process technology, high-speed GDDR6 memory, high-bandwidth PCI® Express 4.0 support and advanced software features. Expanding the AMD family of high-performance professional graphics products, they offer outstanding performance in real-world applications, rock-solid stability and superb energy efficiency. In addition, the AMD Radeon™ Pro W5500 graphics card delivers incredible multitasking performance even in demanding situations, such as allowing professionals to continue developing their designs while rendering a visualization in the background.

“Designers and engineers require a professional graphics solution that delivers the performance and efficiency to meet today’s unique challenges. Nothing is more stressful than a deadline, and AMD professional graphics keep performing when you need them most,” said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Radeon Technologies Group at AMD. “The AMD Radeon Pro W5500 graphics card delivers exceptional power efficiency and leadership performance for 2D and 3D design applications, enabling them to better visualize and interact with their designs in real time, explore new immersive workflows like virtual reality and maximize productivity.”

The AMD Radeon™ Pro W5500 graphics card and the Radeon™ Pro W5500M GPU transform how project teams collaborate by enabling immersive, real-time visualizations of design concepts to make quick and better informed decisions. Key capabilities and features include:

High-Performance AMD RDNA Architecture – Features a redesigned geometry engine and compute units, delivering up to 25 percent higher performance-per-clock than the previous-generation Graphics Core Next (GCN) architecture 2 .

– Features a redesigned geometry engine and compute units, delivering up to 25 percent higher performance-per-clock than the previous-generation Graphics Core Next (GCN) architecture . Incredible Multitasking Performance – The AMD Radeon™ Pro W5500 graphics card delivers outstanding multitasking performance even in demanding situations, offering up to 10x better estimated application workflow performance than the competition in the SPECviewperf ® 13 benchmark under a multitasking load. 3

The AMD Radeon™ Pro W5500 graphics card delivers outstanding multitasking performance even in demanding situations, offering up to 10x better estimated application workflow performance than the competition in the SPECviewperf 13 benchmark under a multitasking load. Real-World Power Efficiency – The combination of the power efficient AMD RDNA architecture and Radeon™ Pro Software for Enterprise’s intelligent power management technology enable the AMD Radeon™ Pro W5500 graphics card to precisely scale to meet the power demands of professional applications. As a result, it consumes up to 32 percent less system power on average in SOLIDWORKS ® solid modeling workflows than the competition 1 .

The combination of the power efficient AMD RDNA architecture and Radeon™ Pro Software for Enterprise’s intelligent power management technology enable the AMD Radeon™ Pro W5500 graphics card to precisely scale to meet the power demands of professional applications. As a result, it consumes up to 32 percent less system power on average in SOLIDWORKS solid modeling workflows than the competition . Professional-Grade Software – Radeon™ Pro Software for Enterprise offers performance improvements in each release and is optimized for demanding 24/7 computing environments, with extensive OEM platform and ISV certification testing to deliver the quality professionals demand. The latest driver (20.Q1) achieves up to an estimated 15 percent faster geomean score in the SPECviewperf ® 13 benchmark than version 19.Q1 from 2019 4 .

– Radeon™ Pro Software for Enterprise offers performance improvements in each release and is optimized for demanding 24/7 computing environments, with extensive OEM platform and ISV certification testing to deliver the quality professionals demand. The latest driver (20.Q1) achieves up to an estimated 15 percent faster geomean score in the SPECviewperf 13 benchmark than version 19.Q1 from 2019 . AMD Remote Workstation5 – Allows professionals to access their physical workstations from virtually anywhere with rich graphics experiences using Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops™ or Microsoft® Remote Desktop.

Compute Units TFLOPS

(FP32) Maximum Power Consumption GDDR6 Memory Bandwidth Memory Interface Display Outputs (DisplayPort™ 1.4) AMD Radeon™ Pro W5500

22 Up to 5.35 125W 8GB Up to

224 GB/s 128-bit 4 (drives four 4K displays or one 8K display at 60Hz) AMD Radeon™ Pro W5500M 22 Up to 4.79 85W 4GB Up to

224 GB/s 128-bit 4

















Availability

The AMD Radeon™ Pro W5500 graphics card is expected to be available from leading retailers beginning mid-February 2020, for an SEP of $399 USD. More information is available on AMD.com . The AMD Radeon™ Pro W5500M GPU is expected to be available in professional mobile workstations beginning in Spring 2020.

The AMD Radeon™ Pro W5500 graphics card will be showcased in the AMD booth 208 at 3DEXPERIENCE World 2020 , taking place February 10-12 in Nashville, Tennessee.

