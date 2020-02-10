Restaurants Canada recruits Thomas International to help employers find the right talent for their business

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the face of ongoing labour shortages in the foodservice industry and the struggle to recruit the right talent, Restaurants Canada is proud to announce its new partnership with Thomas International, who have since 1981 helped over 32,000 companies worldwide recruit, retain and develop the right people for their business.

Through this partnership, Restaurants Canada members will receive preferred access to the Thomas International Personality Profile Assessment (PPA test), a personality test which employers administer to evaluate candidates' character traits in a more thorough way to determine whether they will be a proper fit for the job. In just eight minutes, the Thomas International assessment will give employers powerful insight into their candidates and their fit to a specific job role, which enhances the quality of hires and increases retention.

“Many businesses today struggle to find the right talent. Through these straightforward, easy to understand assessments, we hope to give those who do any type of hiring a leg up to ensure they are recruiting the right people for the position,” said Christopher Barry, Director of Membership at Restaurants Canada.

With this partnership, Restaurants Canada members will receive:

Up to 60 per cent off on the internationally recognized Thomas Personality Performance Assessment tool

Exclusive access to a job library of over 20+ foodservice (front and back-of-house) job descriptions in order to speed up the hiring process

Customized webinar training to optimize the use of assessments

“We are excited about our partnership with Restaurants Canada and providing their members with preferred access to our proprietary assessment suite,” said Merle Ballaigues, President of Thomas International. “Our reliable, valid and unbiased assessments provide powerful insights, giving businesses the knowledge and predictive science to recruit, retain, develop and manage their people with confidence.”

Through the use of Thomas International’s program, businesses will be able to:

Recruit the right person, ensuring the right fit

Improve communication throughout their organization

Motivate and engage staff

Identify areas for personal and team development

Manage overall performance

Assess team culture and align teams with business priorities

To learn more about the Thomas International program offer for members of Restaurants Canada, visit rcsave.ca/thomas or call 1-800-387-5649 and speak to a Member Services representative.

About Restaurants Canada

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing the potential of Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources and events. Canada’s foodservice sector is an $89 billion industry that directly employs 1.2 million workers, is Canada’s number one source of first jobs and serves 22 million customers across the country every day.

About Thomas International

Thomas International is a global specialist in work-based, user-friendly assessments, providing objective data to accurately identify people’s work behaviour, learning capability and emotional intelligence. With over 30 years of experience, Thomas International works with business leaders to transform the performance of their teams and individuals by enhancing hiring, retention, development and management.

Marlee Wasser Restaurants Canada 416-649-4254 media@restaurantscanada.org Roberto Sarjoo Restaurants Canada 416-389-7941 RSarjoo@restaurantscanada.org



