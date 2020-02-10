A third mobile operator entering Oman’s telecoms market in 2020

The launch of a third mobile network operator in Oman in 2020 will increase competition further.

The Sultanate of Oman has established a progressive mobile sector which comprises substantial coverage of both 3G and 4G LTE networks. There have also been trials conducted, networks upgraded, and spectrum allocated, in readiness for 5G. In particular, the Regulator has allowed the major mobile operators, Omantel and Ooredoo the right to use a 100MHz 5G spectrum. Both operators have a similar, and sizeable, market share.

Oman already offers quite a competitive mobile landscape with MVNOs being introduced over the last decade, and they have captured a small market share.

The launch of a third mobile network operator in Oman in 2020 will increase competition further. The regulator signed a strategic MoU with The Vodafone Group, along with a local consortium of investors, to form a third mobile network operator in Oman, which will be branded as Vodafone. In early 2020 the consortium agreed to lease mobile towers from Oman Tower Company.

While Oman’s fixed broadband infrastructure penetration is considered low, it is being improved upon with the building of fibre-based networks as part of Oman’s National Broadband Strategy. By 2040 it is hoped that all homes and businesses will be connected to the national broadband infrastructure.

Key developments:

Omantel launched an initial 5G network in late 2019.

The two mobile network operators (MNOs) were awarded 15 year licenses in 2019.

VoIP subscriptions are on the rise in Oman.

Oman is well positioned to be a technology hub in the Middle East as it is well located between Asia, Africa and Europe and has access to several submarine cable systems.

Companies mentioned in this report include:

Oman Telecommunications Company (Omantel); Oman Mobile; Ooredoo Oman; Oman Broadband Company (OBC); FRiENDi, Majan Telecom (Renna); Integrated Telecommunications Oman (TeO); Awasr-Oman; Oman Future Telecommunications (OFT) consortium, Vodafone Group.

Table of Contents

Key statistics Country overview Historical insights Current insights

Telecommunications market Market overview Market analysis

Regulatory environment Historic overview Revision of the telecommunication regulatory law – 2011-2015 Regulatory authority Telecom sector liberalisation in Oman ISP licences Second fixed-line licence Third fixed-line licence Privatisation Omantel restructure IPO sale 2005 Further share sales Interconnect Access Universal Service Obligation (USO) Royalty fees Competition issues Market competitiveness report

Mobile communications Mobile market analysis Oman’s 5G roadmap Mobile statistics General statistics Mobile voice Mobile data Mobile broadband statistics Regulatory issues Second mobile licence Third mobile licence Reseller/MVNO licences Roaming MNP Spectrum allocation Mobile infrastructure 5G 4G LTE, LTE-A GSM, 3G M2M Major mobile operators MVNOs Mobile handsets

Fixed network operators in Oman Oman Telecommunications Company (Omantel) Ooredoo Oman (previously Nawras Telecom) Awasr

Telecommunications infrastructure Overview of the national telecom network Alternative infrastructure National broadband strategy International infrastructure Submarine cable networks Satellite networks IT developments Data centres Cloud computing Smart infrastructure Smart grids Smart cities

Broadband access market Introduction and statistical overview Internet and broadband statistics Wireless broadband WiFi

Digital economy Brief overview Start-up incubator: Knowledge Oasis Muscat VoIP

Appendix – Historic data

List of Tables

Table 1 – Top Level Country Statistics and Telco Authorities - Oman – 2019

Table 2 – Oman – GDP and inflation – 2014 – 2019

Table 3 – Growth of M2M mobile subscriptions – 2018 – Q1 2019

Table 4 – Oman - mobile subscribers and penetration – 2009 – 2024

Table 5 – Oman - mobile sector total ARPU – 2009 – Q1 2019

Table 6 – Oman - operators mobile market share by subscribers – 2012 – Q1 2019

Table 7 – Oman – total prepaid and post-paid subscribers – 2009 – 1H 2019

Table 8 – Oman – SMS messages – 2010 – Q1 2019

Table 9 – Oman – MMS messages – 2010 – Q1 2019

Table 10 – Active mobile broadband subscriptions – 2009 – 2024

Table 11 – Omantel Oman revenue – Q2 2018 – Q2 2019

Table 12 – Omantel Mobile- mobile subscribers – 2016 – Q2 2019

Table 13 – Ooredoo Oman – revenue – 2013 – 2018

Table 14 – Ooredoo Oman – total fixed and mobile subscribers – 2011 – Q1 2018

Table 15 – Oman - fixed line market share by subscribers and revenue – 2011 – Q2 2018

Table 16 – Omantel Group financial data – 2009 – 1H 2019

Table 17 – Ooredoo Oman financial data – 2011 – 2018

Table 18 – Oman - fixed lines in service and teledensity – 2009 – Q1 2019

Table 19 – Oman - Internet users and penetration – 2015 – 2019

Table 20 – Oman – fixed broadband subscribers – 2009 – 2024

Table 21 – Oman - fixed broadband ARPU – 2017 - 2019

Table 22 – Oman - International Internet bandwidth – 2018 – Q1 2019

Table 23 – Oman - VoIP subscriptions – 2016 – 1H 2019

Table 24 – Historic – Oman - fixed lines in service and teledensity – 1995 – 2008

Table 25 – Historical - Omantel Group financial data – 2003 – 2008

Table 26 – Historic – Oman – fixed broadband subscribers – 2004 – 2008

Table 27 – Historic – Oman - mobile subscribers and penetration rate - 1995 – 2008

Table 28 – Historic - Oman - mobile sector total ARPU – 2005 – 2008

Table 29 – Historic - Oman – total prepaid and post-paid subscribers – 2005 – 2008

List of Charts

Chart 1 – Oman – mobile subscriber growth – 2009 – 2024

Chart 2 – Oman – growth in active mobile broadband subscriptions – 2009 – 2024

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 1 – Telecom Services Providers in Oman – Q2 2019

Exhibit 2 – Awasr at a glance





