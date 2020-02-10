MPX International Opens Premium Holyweed CBD Flagship Retail Store in Geneva

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MPX International Corporation (“MPX International,﻿" “MPXI” or the “Company”) (CSE:MPXI;OTC:MPXOF) announced the opening of its inaugural Holyweed CBD retail flagship store in the heart of Geneva’s tourist district. The store is strategically located on one of Geneva’s busiest streets, Rue des Eaux-Vives, near the famed water fountain “Jet d’Eau,” Geneva’s largest tourist attraction.



The location carries all Holyweed ‘Swiss Certified Organic’ branded products as well as products from several other premium CBD brands curated by Holyweed. Holyweed products include: 100% Swiss grown cannabis light/high CBD dry flowers, pre-rolls, oil tinctures, Cannabricot – a Swiss-made apricot cannabis liquor and eau-de-vie, a cannabis tea. Holyweed is currently the only Swiss CBD brand that has been awarded the official ‘Swiss Certified Organic’ label, a distinction that aligns the Holyweed brand with Switzerland’s impeccable reputation for high quality consumer products.

“This first Holyweed store in Geneva is another step in our European retail strategy to cement MPXI as trailblazers providing access to premium quality CBD products in Europe and beyond. Importantly, it also further underpins our assertion that Switzerland is our most immediate opportunity for revenue generation, second only to our already revenue generating Canadian operations,” said W. Scott Boyes, Chairman, President and CEO of MPXI. “The opening of this first retail location is on the heels of our very successful harvest of approximately 90,000 kilograms of Swiss-organic, high CBD biomass in the fall and continues to build on the strong momentum we are experiencing in this jurisdiction.”

“Again, we are creating first mover advantages that positions MPXI for success as a global leader and will enable us to capture market share as the European CBD market continues to experience massive growth,” Mr. Boyes added. “Our growing traction in Switzerland strongly supports this.”

This new retail location builds on the Company’s burgeoning European retail presence. In November 2019, MPXI opened its first retail “beleaf” branded CBD retail location in London’s Soho district.

Enhancing the cultural zeitgeist, Holyweed has collaborated with famed photographer Henrik Purienne to create an exclusive art book called Wandering And Learning, distributed through exclusive concept stores and trend setting retail partners globally in order to further build Holyweed brand awareness, not only in Switzerland but globally.

In January 2020, Holyweed sponsored a major cultural event in Switzerland with its official sponsorship of “Art Geneve,” one of Europe’s most successful contemporary art fairs.

“Select forays such as these demonstrates Holyweed leading management expertise to build a global cannabis brand in order to further elevate and extend our brand recognition with discerning consumers,” said Daniel Fryer, Managing Director, Europe. “Those actions cement Holyweed’s position as the premium Swiss brand of organic certified CBD products within the immediate region and throughout Europe.”

Later in 2020, MPXI expects to open a second Holyweed retail location in Zurich, which is Switzerland’s largest city.

About MPX International Corporation



MPX International Corporation is focused on developing and operating assets across the global cannabis industry with an emphasis on cultivating, manufacturing and marketing products which include cannabinoids as their primary active ingredient.

