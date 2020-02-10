The Acetone Market is expected to grow by USD 1,375.25 k tons during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

Global Acetone Market 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the global acetone market and it is poised to grow by USD 1,375. 25 k tons during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

Our reports on global acetone market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for polycarbonates. In addition, increasing adoption of methyl methacrylate adhesives is anticipated to boost the growth of the global acetone market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global acetone market is segmented as below:



End-user

Industrial Sector

Cosmetics Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Others

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global acetone market growth

This study identifies increasing adoption of methyl methacrylate adhesives as the prime reasons driving the global acetone market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global acetone market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global acetone market, including some of the vendors such as ALTIVIA, COMPAÑÍA ESPAÑOLA DE PETRÓLEOS SA, Honeywell International Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell, SABIC and Solvay SA .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





