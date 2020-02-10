GoodData Delivers Out-of-the-Box Compliance with California Consumer Privacy Act

Analytics platform built with security, privacy by design, readies companies for changing regulatory landscape

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodData® , a leader in end-to-end analytics solutions, announced today that its data analytics platform now provides immediate compliance with the new California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), considered the most stringent consumer data privacy act in the United States.



The CCPA, effective January 1, 2020, impacts more than 500,000 companies nationwide that conduct business in California and meet certain revenue or consumer data management criteria.

The CCPA requires businesses to disclose what information they collect, for what business purposes, and any third parties with whom they share that data. Businesses also must comply with official consumer requests to delete data. The act follows the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which gave new data privacy protections to millions of European Union citizens.

“We are in a new era of data privacy. Companies need to comply with new and tougher laws and, more importantly, better serve their customers by meeting new standards for data privacy,” said GoodData CEO, Roman Stanek. “The real value of data is in being able to use, analyze and share it. That value can only be optimized if privacy and security are front and center.”

By deploying GoodData, companies can rest assured that they’re not only getting robust analytics but state-of-the-art data governance policies , data security measures, regulatory controls, access measures, and data distribution capabilities—all taken care of for them by GoodData.

“Companies need a trusted partner with privacy, especially as more and more regulations are created,” said Tomas Honzak, Chief Information Security Officer at GoodData. “With GoodData, companies spend less time reacting to regulations and more time on their core business: serving their customers.”

GoodData has two guiding principles with privacy: that it be designed into the product from the get-go, and that it be the default position so that companies only collect data they need, that they know why they collect it and where it goes.

GoodData’s industry-leading data privacy and security features are available to all, especially given its recently added Freemium tier pricing to more users via support of leading cloud data warehouses Amazon Redshift, Snowflake, and Big Query.

The pillars of GoodData’s security platform are:

GoodData Security Shield: an industry-standard security compliance package that includes best practices for data protection in the cloud, including SOC 2 Type II report, ISO 27001:2013 compliance, GDPR compliance, and CCPA compliance.



an industry-standard security compliance package that includes best practices for data protection in the cloud, including SOC 2 Type II report, ISO 27001:2013 compliance, GDPR compliance, and CCPA compliance. GoodData Enterprise Shield: recently launched and built on top of GoodData’s Security Shield, GoodData’s Enterprise Shield is built for enterprise environments with sensitive or regulated data that require additional assurance on security practices, data handling, and implementation.

For a detailed overview of GoodData’s data governance and compliance capabilities, please visit GoodData’s latest security blog post here and the 2019 Security Whitepaper here

About GoodData

GoodData is the only platform that provides the creation, delivery, and automated management of analytics at massive scale. We enable companies to embed analytics within their products to deliver insights for their customers, partners, and other users to make business-critical decisions.

More than 50 percent of the Fortune 500 are using GoodData to achieve actionable insights. GoodData is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst Partners, Intel Capital, TOTVS, and others. For more information visit our website and follow GoodData on Twitter and LinkedIn .

©2020, GoodData Corporation. All rights reserved. GoodData is a registered trademark of GoodData Corporation in the United States and other jurisdictions. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:

Chad Torbin

4155486536

chad@speakeasystrategies.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.