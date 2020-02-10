AMMO, Inc. to Attend the Enforce Tac and IWA OutdoorClassics International Expositions in March 2020

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (OTCQB: POWW) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, will be exhibiting at the Enforce Tac 2020 Conference and Expo (Enforce Tac), which is being held March 4-5, 2020, and participating at the IWA OutdoorClassics Expo (IWA), which is being held March 6-7, 2020. Both events are taking place in Nuremberg, Germany.



Enforce Tac is an industry leading exposition platform, where manufacturers present their latest product developments to the world of law enforcement, military and security personnel. AMMO representatives will be located at Booth G (#12-345) in the USA Pavilion on March 4th and 5th to showcase the Company’s innovative product offerings.

Following Enforce Tac, representatives from AMMO will be attending IWA on March 6th and 7th to meet with existing and prospective international customers interested in the company’s product portfolio. IWA is a significant international event with approximately 60,000 individuals in attendance, including industry leaders and procurement representatives covering the commercial and retail, as well as military and law enforcement markets.

“AMMO’s patented and technologically advanced ammunition, including STREAK™, AP and HAPI rounds, have continued to generate interest around the globe,” said Fred Wagenhals, AMMO’s CEO. “International military and law enforcement customers increasingly need a consistent supply of ammunition that remains on target with visual identification while not giving away a shooter’s position. Our offerings meet these exact needs, and the Enforce Tac and IWA expositions provide an excellent platform to showcase these unique products to international customers from the military and law enforcement channels, along with commercial and retail markets.”

To schedule a meeting with AMMO at either event, please contact John Flynn ( jflynn@ammoinc.com ; 602-619-8607) or Mark Hanish ( mhanish@ammoinc.com ; 480-338-2460).

About AMMO, Inc.

AMMO was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. The Company designs and manufactures products for a variety of markets, including law enforcement, military, hunting, sport shooting and self-defense. AMMO promotes branded munitions, including its patented STREAK™ Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/™ subsonic munitions, O.W.L. Technologies®, and Night OPS (One Precise Shot) – a lead-free frangible tactical line of munitions for self-defense. The Company’s corporate offices are headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Manufacturing operations are based in both northern Arizona and Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Jagemann Munition Components is a wholly-owned AMMO subsidiary based in Wisconsin, and is an industry leading brass casing designer and manufacturer supporting the global ammunition industry. For more information please visit: www.ammoinc.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, any projections of earnings, revenue or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies, goals and objectives of management for future operations; any statements concerning proposed new products and services or developments thereof; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Forward looking statements may include the words “may,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” “believe,” “expect” or “anticipate” or other similar words, or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements present our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this report. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the dates they are made. You should, however, consult further disclosures and risk factors we include in Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Reports filed on Form 8-K.

In our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, references to “AMMO, Inc.”, “AMMO”, “the Company”, “we,” “us,” “our” and similar terms refer to AMMO, Inc. and its wholly owned operating subsidiaries The Enlight Group (d/b/a Jagemann Munition Components), SNI, LLC and Ammo Technologies, Inc.”

Investor Contact:

Cody Slach

Gateway Investor Relations

Phone: (949) 574-3860

POWW@gatewayir.com

Media Contact:

Mark Hanish

President of Global Commercial Sales & Marketing

Phone: (480) 530-2827

mhanish@ammo-inc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.