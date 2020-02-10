Spirulina Market to Grow at a CAGR of 13.6% to Reach 68,025.2 tons by 2025 with Expanding Application Areas of Phycocyanin

/EIN News/ -- London, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meticulous Research® and EABA announce the release of an exclusive study on the global spirulina market. Combining Meticulous Research®’ market intelligence services with EABA’s broad expertise in the development of research, technology and industrial capacities in the field of Algae, the two organizations have leveraged their research capabilities to come up with the most reliable and accurate market assessments in the field of Algae.

The research report titled “Spirulina Market by Distribution Channel (Consumer Channel, Business Channel), Product Type (Powder, Tablets, Capsules, Flakes, Phycocyanin Extract), and Application (Nutraceuticals, Food & Beverages, Agriculture, Animal Feed)- Global Forecast to 2025” provides an in-depth analysis of spirulina market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market drivers, opportunities, trends, market size, market share, and forecast till 2025.



The global spirulina market is expected to reach $629.6 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. In terms of volume, the spirulina market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2019 to reach 68,025.2 tons by 2025.

Key questions answered in this report

Who are the top competitors in the overall spirulina market and what strategies do they employ to gain shares?

What is driving the spirulina market growth and which market segments have the most potential for revenue expansion over the forecast period?

What strategies should new companies look to enter this market use to compete effectively?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the global spirulina market?

Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?

What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/countries?

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of products, forms, applications, and regions/ countries?

What are the prices for spirulina powder, tablet, capsule, and phycocyanin as per country?

What factors are impacting the prices of spirulina in various countries?

How is the value chain of the spirulina industry?

Which is the most preferred sales channel in the global spirulina market?

Which are the key distributors and traders of spirulina across the globe?

Which are the key buyers for spirulina in various countries?

Which are the key success factors need to be considered to make spirulina business successful in various regions?

What are the emerging opportunities for spirulina providers across the globe?

Which are the most preferred spirulina production methods and their cost-effectiveness?

Who are the key players operating in the global spirulina market and what share of the market do they hold?

Who are the local emerging players in the spirulina market and how do they compete with the global players?

Who are the key buyers for spirulina in different countries all over the globe?



Key Data Points Covered in this report

Demand analysis of spirulina (in terms of value and volume) by channel, product type, application, and countries

Pricing analysis of spirulina at the manufacturer, distributor, wholesaler, and retailer level

Value Chain Analysis

Force field analysis of spirulina industry

Regulatory Analysis

Key Success Factors

List of more than 500 potential spirulina buyers as per region across food and beverages, nutraceutical, agriculture, animal feed, and cosmetics applications

Region wise key success factors for spirulina business development or penetration

Detailed analysis of spirulina producers operating across the globe as per their production capacity

Key spirulina distributors

Analysis on spirulina dosage formulation

List of micro, medium scale, and large spirulina producers per country



The factors such as growing health & wellness trends and dietary supplements industry, growing demand for natural food colors, increasing vegetarianism, growing malnutrition, growing use of spirulina in aquaculture diets, and increase in number of products that include spirulina as ingredients across the globe are driving the growth in the global spirulina market.

The report states that phycocyanin extract market is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, which is attributed to factors such as tremendous demand from food and beverage industry, where it is used as a natural food colorant; growing investment from leading players; and expanding application areas of phycocyanin. However, nutraceutical application segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall spirulina market in 2019. The largest share of this segment is attributed to the booming nutraceutical sector, growing health concerns of aging population in various countries, growing desire for natural alternatives to traditional pharmaceutical products, and increased awareness among consumers on the link between nutrition and health.

An in-depth analysis of geographical scenario of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America estimated to command the largest share of the spirulina market in 2019, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to huge consumption of health supplements; strict regulations against the use of synthetic colors; growth of subsidiary industries like cosmetics and bio fertilizers; increasing preference for natural protein sources; and presence of key spirulina manufacturers with huge production capacities.

Some of the leading players operating in the global spirulina market are Earthrise Nutritional, LLC (U.S.), DIC Corporation (Japan), Yunnan Green A Bio-engineering Co., Ltd (China), Algene Biotech (India), Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd. (China), Pondicherry Spirulina Farms (India), Cyanotech Corporation (U.S.), E.I.D. Parry (I) Ltd. (India), Far East Bio-Tec. Co., Ltd., (China), Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co., Ltd. (China), Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-engineering Co., Ltd. (China), and Australian Spirulina (Australia) among others.



