Nightfood Poised to Reshape Pregnancy Ice Cream Consumption -- Pregnancy Care Providers Begin Recommending Nightfood to Expecting Moms for Unique Nutritional Benefits

/EIN News/ -- TARRYTOWN, NY, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the award-winning ice cream company addressing America’s $50 billion-dollar nighttime snacking problem, announced today that pregnancy care providers have begun recommending Nightfood to their pregnant clients, and the Company intends to aggressively pursue and serve this valuable market segment.



The link between pregnancy and ice cream cravings is well documented. Pregnant women have specific nutritional needs, which happen to be tightly correlated with the unique benefits of Nightfood’s formulation. Extra calcium, magnesium, zinc, fiber, and protein are all recommended, while sugars should be kept down. In addition, Nightfood has ingredients to minimize heartburn, a major issue, especially in the second and third trimesters. No other ice cream on the market shares these nutritional qualities with Nightfood.

“The simple fact is that no other ice cream brand can address the pregnancy market with any integrity, because their formulations and nutritional profiles just don’t align the way Nightfood does,” commented Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson. “Listening on social media, we discovered pregnant women talking about Nightfood in a common language. They talk about the cravings; they talk about feeling better about choosing a healthier ice cream. And, of course, they talk about needing better sleep. It opened our eyes to a tremendous new market segment that we can satisfy and eventually control.

“There are over three million pregnant women in the US at any given time, and they’re out there looking for solutions to their new challenges…Nightfood can help solve some important nutritional issues for them,” Folkson added.

Management believes that by uniquely solving a nightly problem for this highly motivated, solution-seeking group of consumers, a baseline of powerful demand can be established which will serve as a strong foundation for the national roll-out of Nightfood ice cream.

Each day, over 10,000 new pregnant moms transition into the market with new pregnancy challenges to address, a new sense of perspective, and new priorities. They are extremely proactive in seeking out products that are better for themselves, better for their baby, and that can improve their everyday lives by bringing them comfort.

“While not technically ‘eating for two’, caloric and nutritional needs do increase during pregnancy,” remarked Dr. Lauren Broch, a Nightfood Advisor, whose practice focuses on women’s health, including pregnancy. Dr. Broch is a psychologist, boarded in sleep disorders, who also holds an MS in Human Nutrition. “Pregnant women are not going to stop craving and eating ice cream, so let’s help them identify a healthier choice for their needs. Nightfood is the best option I’ve seen, delivering higher levels of protein, calcium, and other macro and micronutrients that are essential for the health of the pregnant mom and her growing fetus, without all the empty calories and sugar.”

To accelerate Nightfood becoming the preferred ice cream of expectant mothers, the Company has begun sponsoring ice cream parties at childbirth education workshops, prenatal yoga studios, and other local businesses that serve the pregnancy community. Service providers enthusiastically introduce Nightfood to their clients, understanding that it solves an important need.

“From social media groups and blogs to the mainstream media, and local workshops, today’s pregnant women share and consume tremendous amounts of information at lightning fast speeds,” added Jessie Trinchard, Nightfood’s Sales Director. “For this reason, we believe Nightfood can quickly secure the valuable and unassailable position of being the singular ‘must-have’ ice cream brand among pregnant women across the country. Great taste, craving satisfaction, healthier profile, better sleep, and less heartburn. What more could a pregnant woman want from her snack?”

“We are not rebranding or repositioning as a ‘pregnancy ice cream’ or anything like that,” continued Folkson. “Nightfood remains a mainstream product for over two hundred million American men and women who snack regularly at night. The pregnancy market is massive, and the prospect of having over 10,000 new and motivated customers entering this market every single day who can genuinely benefit from our formulations presents an incredible opportunity for us to grow exponentially.”

Folkson added, “Of course, any ‘pregnancy-only’ ice cream brand would be doomed from the start due to the high consumer churn that would come with the short period of time from consumer discovery until the consumer life cycle would end with birth. For that reason, we believe there will be zero competition as Nightfood takes ownership of this previously unserved niche during the next few trimesters. Moms and their families can stick with Nightfood through the years, not just through birth.”

In addition to its mainstream supermarket rollout, where Nightfood will be on shelf in additional major chains here in 2020 Q1, Management is targeting specific verticals where Nightfood has a clear advantage in terms of recipe and benefits to a more focused, isolated, and motivated consumer, such as pregnancy and hotels.

At the recent Hotel Supply Show of the Southeast, Nightfood’s Lionel Binnie secured commitments from dozens of new hotels, where Nightfood will soon be introduced, including Hilton, Marriott, and Sheraton properties. A track record of success in these additional outlets will serve to strengthen ongoing discussions with certain parent companies and global hotel banners.

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

After manufacturing their first pint in early 2019, Nightfood secured ice cream distribution in multiple Top-10 supermarket chains in the United States, with concentrations in the Carolinas, Mid-Atlantic, the upper Midwest, and New England.

Management has also begun to focus on distribution of Nightfood sleep-friendly ice cream in hotels across the United States, and is currently available in certain locations of chains such as Fairfield Inn & Suites (Marriott), Hilton Garden Inn (Hilton), Staybridge Suites (InterContinental Hotels Group), and Residence Inn (Marriott).

On Feb 8, 2019, it was announced that Nightfood ice cream won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. On June 26, 2019, Nightfood was named Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700M+ nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $50 billion dollars, the majority of it on options that are understood to be both unhealthy, and disruptive to sleep quality.

Scientific research indicates these unhealthy nighttime cravings are driven by human biology. Willpower is also weakest at night, contributing to unhealthy night snacking behavior, and the majority of night snackers report feeling both guilty and out-of-control when it comes to their nighttime snacking.

Because unhealthy night snacking is biologically driven, and not a trend or a fad, management believes the category of nighttime-specific nutrition, which Nightfood is pioneering, will be a billion-dollar category.

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company is seeking licensing opportunities to market such products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

Questions can be directed to investors@Nightfood.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:

Tim Sullivan

media@Nightfood.com

732-816-0239

Investor Contact:

Stuart Smith

investors@Nightfood.com

888-888-6444, x3



