OnShift, Inc. Acquires Talent Acquisition Software Provider Avesta Systems, Inc.

Acquisition reinforces OnShift’s strategy to offer healthcare providers a modern, purpose-built software suite that redefines the employee experience

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the continued expansion of OnShift’s next-generation human capital management platform, the company today announced it has acquired Avesta Systems, Inc., a provider of comprehensive talent acquisition software and services that streamline recruiting and hiring processes. Together, OnShift and Avesta provide a powerful suite of solutions to address some of the most critical workforce challenges in the healthcare industry. With the combined solution, healthcare providers will have the unmatched ability to hire, engage and retain quality employees, while achieving dramatically reduced turnover rates, decreased costs and enhanced quality and continuity of care.



Avesta’s software, now called OnShift Employ, seamlessly manages the entire talent acquisition process from end to end, including candidate sourcing, recruitment, screening, hiring and onboarding. With OnShift Employ, healthcare providers gain a competitive edge by quickly finding qualified candidates, speeding time to hire and creating memorable candidate experiences, while simultaneously complying with hiring laws.

With the Avesta acquisition, OnShift further expands its footprint in the healthcare marketplace, by now also serving organizations in the emergency medical services (EMS) segment. Avesta’s established brand, expansive customer base and recognition as a thought leader in the EMS market complement OnShift’s exclusive focus on the healthcare industry.

“Healthcare providers are struggling to find staff in a critically tight labor market. Our acquisition of Avesta gives providers the ability to differentiate themselves through unparalleled candidate experiences that enable them to find and hire quality candidates faster than ever,” said Mark Woodka, CEO of OnShift. “OnShift is committed to helping our customers, senior care organizations and other healthcare providers meet and exceed their recruiting and hiring goals.”

In a recent workforce research report, 72% of healthcare professionals reported employee turnover as a top workforce challenge, followed by finding qualified talent (62%). Additionally, 73% of respondents indicated they expect these issues to remain the same or worsen over the next three years.i It is imperative that healthcare providers leverage a technology platform that enables them to support high volume, high turnover environments and is built for today’s hourly workers who demand simple ways to connect and engage with employers.

“Becoming part of OnShift’s team advances our vision to help healthcare providers with their workforce needs,” said Greg Lawton, President of Avesta. “We are thrilled to have found an organization that so closely aligns with our mission, culture and technology. We are looking forward to working with OnShift as they fundamentally shape the future of the healthcare workforce.”

“OnShift continues to expand our software platform and our business both organically and through acquisition,” stated Steve Haynes, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development of OnShift. “We are focused on leveraging technology innovation to create further value for our customers as part of OnShift’s aggressive growth strategy.”

OnShift’s next-generation human capital management platform fundamentally transforms the relationship between healthcare organizations and their employees. Our innovative approach to recruitment, hiring, scheduling and engagement fosters a culture where people want to work. That’s why thousands of healthcare organizations rely on OnShift’s integrated suite of software and services to dramatically reduce turnover rates, decrease costs and improve the quality and continuity of care. For more information, visit www.onshift.com .

