Iceland sees continuing migration from DSL to fibre connectivity

Iceland has one of the smallest yet most progressive telecom markets in Europe. There is effective competition in the mobile and broadband markets, with a number of players having emerged to challenge the dominance of the two leading operators Síminn and Sýn, which have interests across the telecom sectors. Sýn was formerly Vodafone Iceland before being rebranded to reflect the company’s move into broadband and broadcasting following its December 2017 acquisition of most of the telecoms and media interests of 365 Media. The new entrant Nova has become the leading player in the mobile market and has quickly expanded its presence in the fixed-line segment, particularly in fibre.

The telecom market has shown some resilience in recent years following the significant economic downturn a decade ago, supported by continuing investment in mobile and fixed-line broadband infrastructure by operators and well as by the government’s Telecommunications Fund which is supporting Next Generation Access networks, particularly in rural areas.

Key developments:

Regulator increases MTRs;

Government adds ISK450 million to Telecommunications Fund for fibre network builds;

Farice planning new IRIS submarine cable to Ireland and the UK;

Sýn extends 500Mb/s FttP service to northern areas of Iceland;

Síminn's LTE network delivering data at up to 300Mb/s;

LTE licensees providing 99% population coverage;

Report update includes the regulator's market data to June 2019, operator data to Q3 2019, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.

Companies mentioned in this report:

Sýn (Vodafone Iceland), Síminn, Nova, Tal, 365 Media.

Table of Contents

Key statistics

Regional European Market Comparison Europe Telecom Maturity Index by tier Market Leaders Market Challengers Market Emergents TMI versus GDP Mobile and mobile broadband penetration Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

Telecommunications market Historical overview

Regulatory environment Historical overview Regulatory authority Fixed-line developments Privatisation Interconnect Access Number Portability (NP) Carrier preselection (CPS) Mobile network developments Roaming Network sharing Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs) Licensing Mobile Number Portability (MNP) Spectrum auctions

Mobile market Market analysis Mobile statistics General statistics Mobile infrastructure Analogue networks Digital networks M2M networks Mobile data services Mobile broadband Major mobile operators Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO)

Fixed-line broadband market Market analysis Broadband statistics Government policies Fixed-line broadband technologies Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks Other fixed broadband services

Fixed network operators Síminn Sýn

Telecommunications infrastructure Overview of the national telecom network VoIP International infrastructure

Data centres

Appendix – Historic data

