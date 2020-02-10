Iceland sees continuing migration from DSL to fibre connectivity
The telecom market has shown some resilience in recent years following the significant economic downturn a decade ago,
/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Iceland outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.
Click here to access the report : https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Iceland-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses
Iceland has one of the smallest yet most progressive telecom markets in Europe. There is effective competition in the mobile and broadband markets, with a number of players having emerged to challenge the dominance of the two leading operators Síminn and Sýn, which have interests across the telecom sectors. Sýn was formerly Vodafone Iceland before being rebranded to reflect the company’s move into broadband and broadcasting following its December 2017 acquisition of most of the telecoms and media interests of 365 Media. The new entrant Nova has become the leading player in the mobile market and has quickly expanded its presence in the fixed-line segment, particularly in fibre.
The telecom market has shown some resilience in recent years following the significant economic downturn a decade ago, supported by continuing investment in mobile and fixed-line broadband infrastructure by operators and well as by the government’s Telecommunications Fund which is supporting Next Generation Access networks, particularly in rural areas.
Key developments:
- Regulator increases MTRs;
- Government adds ISK450 million to Telecommunications Fund for fibre network builds;
- Farice planning new IRIS submarine cable to Ireland and the UK;
- Sýn extends 500Mb/s FttP service to northern areas of Iceland;
- Síminn's LTE network delivering data at up to 300Mb/s;
- LTE licensees providing 99% population coverage;
- Report update includes the regulator's market data to June 2019, operator data to Q3 2019, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.
Companies mentioned in this report:
Sýn (Vodafone Iceland), Síminn, Nova, Tal, 365 Media.
Table of Contents
- Key statistics
-
Regional European Market Comparison
- Europe Telecom Maturity Index by tier
- Market Leaders
- Market Challengers
- Market Emergents
- TMI versus GDP
- Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
- Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration
- Europe Telecom Maturity Index by tier
- Country overview
-
Telecommunications market
- Historical overview
-
Regulatory environment
- Historical overview
- Regulatory authority
- Fixed-line developments
- Privatisation
- Interconnect
- Access
- Number Portability (NP)
- Carrier preselection (CPS)
- Mobile network developments
- Roaming
- Network sharing
- Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs)
- Licensing
- Mobile Number Portability (MNP)
- Spectrum auctions
-
Mobile market
- Market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- General statistics
- Mobile infrastructure
- Analogue networks
- Digital networks
- M2M networks
- Mobile data services
- Mobile broadband
- Major mobile operators
- Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO)
-
Fixed-line broadband market
- Market analysis
- Broadband statistics
- Government policies
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Other fixed broadband services
-
Fixed network operators
- Síminn
- Sýn
-
Telecommunications infrastructure
- Overview of the national telecom network
- VoIP
- International infrastructure
- Data centres
- Appendix – Historic data
- Related reports
List of Tables
- Table 1 – Top Level Country Statistics and Telco Authorities – Iceland – 2019 (e)
- Table 2 – Development of telecom market revenue by sector – 2009 – 2019
- Table 3 – Development of telecom market investment by sector – 2009 – 2019
- Table 4 – Change in the number of fixed number portings – 2013 – 2018
- Table 5 – Growth in the number of mobile numbers ported – 2013 – 2018
- Table 6 – Growth in the number of mobile voice subscribers and penetration rate – 2009 – 2024
- Table 7 – Change in the number of mobile voice subscribers by operator (regulator data) – 2005 – 2019
- Table 8 – Change in mobile market share of voice subscribers by operator– 2006 – 2019
- Table 9 – Growth in mobile voice traffic by type – 2000 – 2019
- Table 10 – Change in mobile sector revenue – 2007 – 2019
- Table 11 – Change in the number of prepaid and contract market subscribers – 2009 – 2019
- Table 12 – Development in the number of prepaid subscribers by operator – 2006 – 2019
- Table 13 – Change in the number of active mobile phone cards by type – 2006 – 2019
- Table 14 – Change in the proportion of active GMS and UMTS cards – 2008 – 2019
- Table 15 – Growth in the number of M2M subscriptions – 2013 – 2019
- Table 16 – Growth in mobile data only traffic by operator – 2008 – 2019
- Table 17 – Growth in mobile data traffic by type – 2008 – 2019
- Table 18 – Increase in the number of mobile data-only subscribers – 2009 – 2019
- Table 19 – Decline in the number of SMS traffic by operator – 2009 – 2019
- Table 20 – Change in the number of MMS traffic by operator – 2007 – 2019
- Table 21 – Growth in the number of mobile broadband subscribers by operator (voice and data) – 2009 – 2019
- Table 22 – Growth in the number of active mobile broadband subscribers and penetration – 2009 – 2024
- Table 23 – Growth in the number of mobile broadband data only subscribers – 2014 – 2019
- Table 24 – Growth in fixed internet and data revenue – 2007 – 2019
- Table 25 – Development of fixed broadband subscribers by platform – 2009 – 2019
- Table 26 – Broadband penetration by access type – 2004 – 2018
- Table 27 – Growth in the number of fixed broadband subscribers and penetration – 2009 – 2024
- Table 28 – Annual growth in DSL and fibre lines – 2009 – 2019
- Table 29 – Change in the number of fixed broadband subscribers by operator – 2008 – 2019
- Table 30 – Decline in the number of DSL subscribers by operator – 2009 – 2019
- Table 31 – Change in the number of fix broadband connections by speed – 2016 – 2019
- Table 32 – Change in the proportion of broadband connections by speed, new style (Mb/s) – 2015 – 2019
- Table 33 – Growth in the number of fibre subscribers by operator – 2009 – 2019
- Table 34 – Growth in fibre market share of fixed broadband connections – 2009 – 2019
- Table 35 – Decline in the number of wireless broadband subscribers – 2009 – 2019
- Table 36 – Development of Síminn Group’s financial data – 2009 – 2019
- Table 37 – Change in Síminn Group revenue by type – 2016 – 2019
- Table 38 – Development of Sýn’s financial data – 2012 – 2019
- Table 39 – Development of Sýn’s revenue by sector – 2017 – 2019
- Table 40 – Change in the number of fixed-line access channels: PSTN and ISDN – 2010 – 2019
- Table 41 – Decline in the number of fixed-lines in service and penetration – 2009 – 2024
- Table 42 – Change in the number of fixed-line subscribers by operator – 2015 – 2019
- Table 43 – Change in fixed-line subscriber market share by operator – 2006 – 2019
- Table 44 – Decline in fixed-line traffic (PSTN/ISDN) – 2009 – 2019
- Table 45 – Development of fixed-line revenue – 2007 – 2019
- Table 46 – Change in the number of VoIP and IP connections – 2007 – 2019
- Table 47 – International internet bandwidth – 2009 – 2017
- Table 48 – Historic - Telecom market revenue by sector – 2004 – 2009
- Table 49 – Historic - Telecom market investment by sector – 2004 – 2009
- Table 50 – Historic - Mobile subscribers and penetration rate – 1997; 1999 – 2009
- Table 51 – Historic - Mobile subscribers: analogue and GSM – 1995; 1997; 1999 – 2012
- Table 52 – Historic - Mobile voice traffic – 2000 – 2009
- Table 53 – Historic - Prepaid and contract market subscribers – 2000 – 2009
- Table 54 – Historic - SMS traffic by operator – 2000 – 2009
- Table 55 – Historic - Internet users and penetration rate – 1996 – 2015
- Table 56 – Historic - Broadband subscribers – 2002 – 2009
- Table 57 – Historic - DSL subscribers by operator – 2004 – 2009
- Table 58 – Historic - Fibre subscribers by operator – 2005 – 2009
- Table 59 – Historic - Annual growth in DSL and fibre lines – 2001 – 2009
- Table 60 – Historic - Fibre market share of fixed broadband connections – 2003 – 2009
- Table 61 – Historic - Dial-up internet calls – 2007 – 2017
- Table 62 – Historic - Fixed-line access channels: PSTN and ISDN – 1995; 1997; 1999 – 2009
- Table 63 – Historic - Fixed-line traffic (PSTN/ISDN) – 2000 – 2009
- Table 64 – Historic - Fixed-line (PSTN) subscribers by operator – 2006 – 2016
- Table 65 – Historic - Proportion of broadband connections by speed, old style (Mb/s) – 2015 – 2017
- Table 66 – Historic - Satellite broadband subscribers – 2005 – 2017
- Table 67 – Historic - Wireless broadband subscribers – 2004 – 2009
- Table 68 – Síminn Group financial data – 2006 – 2009
- Table 69 – Historic - International internet bandwidth – 2001 – 2009
List of Charts
- Chart 1 – Europe Telecoms Maturity Index – Market Leaders (top tier)
- Chart 2 – Europe Telecoms Maturity Index – Market Challengers (middle tier)
- Chart 3 – Europe Telecoms Maturity Index – Market Emergents (bottom tier)
- Chart 4 – Overall view - Telecoms Maturity Index vs GDP per Capita
- Chart 5 – Europe - mobile subscriber penetration vs mobile broadband penetration
- Chart 6 – Scandinavia and Baltics: mobile subscriber penetration vs mobile broadband penetration
- Chart 7 – Northern Europe –mobile subscriber penetration vs mobile broadband penetration
- Chart 8 – Southern Europe mobile subscriber penetration vs mobile broadband penetration
- Chart 9 – Eastern Europe mobile subscriber penetration vs mobile broadband penetration
- Chart 11 – Northern Europe fixed and mobile broadband penetration
- Chart 12 – Southern Europe fixed and mobile broadband penetration
- Chart 13 – Eastern Europe fixed and mobile broadband penetration
- Chart 14 – Development of telecom market revenue by sector – 2009 – 2019
- Chart 15 – Development of telecom market investment by sector – 2009 – 2019
- Chart 16 – Growth in the number of mobile voice subscribers and penetration rate – 2009 – 2024
- Chart 17 – Change in the number of mobile voice subscribers by operator (regulator data) – 2005 – 2019
- Chart 18 – Change in mobile market share of voice subscribers by operator– 2006 – 2019
- Chart 19 – Growth in mobile voice traffic by type – 2009 – 2019
- Chart 20 – Change in mobile sector revenue – 2007 – 2019
- Chart 21 – Change in the number of prepaid and contract market subscribers – 2009 – 2019
- Chart 22 – Change in the number of active mobile phone cards by type – 2006 – 2019
- Chart 23 – Change in the proportion of active GMS and UMTS cards – 2008 – 2019
- Chart 24 – Growth in the number of M2M subscriptions – 2013 – 2019
- Chart 25 – Growth in mobile data traffic by type – 2012 – 2019
- Chart 26 – Decline in the number of SMS traffic by operator – 2009 – 2019
- Chart 27 – Change in the number of MMS traffic by operator – 2007 – 2019
- Chart 28 – Growth in the number of mobile broadband subscribers by operator (voice and data) – 2009 – 2019
- Chart 29 – Growth in the number of active mobile broadband subscribers and penetration – 2009 – 2024
- Chart 30 – Growth in fixed internet and data revenue – 2007 – 2019
- Chart 31 – Development of fixed broadband subscribers by platform – 2009 – 2019
- Chart 32 – Growth in the number of fixed broadband subscribers and penetration – 2009 – 2024
- Chart 33 – Change in the number of fixed broadband subscribers by operator – 2008 – 2019
- Chart 34 – Decline in the number of DSL subscribers by operator – 2009 – 2019
- Chart 35 – Change in the number of fix broadband connections by speed – 2016 – 2019
- Chart 36 – Change in the proportion of broadband connections by speed, new style (Mb/s) – 2015 – 2019
- Chart 37 – Development of Síminn Group’s financial data – 2009 – 2019
- Chart 38 – Change in Síminn Group revenue by type – 2016 – 2018
- Chart 39 – Development of Sýn’s financial data – 2012 – 2019
- Chart 40 – Development of Sýn’s revenue by sector – 2017 – 2019
- Chart 41 – Decline in the number of fixed-lines in service and penetration – 2009 – 2024
- Chart 42 – Decline in fixed-line traffic (PSTN/ISDN) – 2009 – 2019
- Chart 43 – Development of fixed-line revenue – 2007 – 2019
- Chart 44 – Change in the number of VoIP and IP connections – 2007 – 2019
List of Exhibits
- Exhibit 1 – Generalised Market Characteristics by Market Segment
- Exhibit 2 – Spectrum auction results (700MHz, 800MHz, 2.1GHz, 26.8GHz) – June 2017
Click here to access the report : https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Iceland-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses
Nicolas Bombourg nbombourg@budde.com.au Within Australia (02) 8076 7665 Outside Australia +44 207 097 1241
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.