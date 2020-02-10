Tauriga Sciences, Inc. Expands its Presence to Gas Stations and Convenience Stores on a National Level

/EIN News/ -- The Company will Showcase its Product Lines to the Largest National Distributors that Service the Convenience Store & Petroleum Retailing Industries

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating company that operates through the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities and equity investments, today announced that it has expanded its presence and reach to gas stations and convenience stores on a National level. This important business objective has been achieved through a Principal Partner Sponsorship Program (“Sponsorship”) with CSP Magazine (“CSP”); the leading convenience store and petroleum retailing publication. CSP ranks # 1 in readership and market share over all other industry publications, with a highly targeted circulation to more than 100,000 subscribers (mainly comprised of: convenience store operators, petroleum retailers, distributors, and suppliers).

Under terms of this Sponsorship, Tauriga will be a major participant at the upcoming “CBD West – CBD & Convenience Retail Conference” in Denver, Colorado on April 14-16, 2020 - The venue will be The Curtis Hotel.

Principal Partner Sponsorship benefits include:

1. Company Logo on the Conference materials & recognition from podium.

2. Assigned seating each day with retailers and other sponsors

3. Tabletop display of Products and Promotional Materials during the length of the Conference

4. Participation in Speed Insights Session with 12-15 selected Retailers. Product display and sampling is permitted within Speed Insights Session/Suite Meetings.

5. 1 on 1 meetings with the large national distributors and convenience store operators & retailers.

Additionally, the Company will be a major Participant at the “CBD-East – CBD & Convenience Retail Conference” in Jacksonville, Florida – November 2020.

CSP Magazine (“CSP”) is the leading source of information for the $600 billion convenience-retailing industry. Its award-winning editors provide actionable solutions and data-driven trends to key decision-makers who rely on this information to combat disruption. CSP annually hosts Convenience Retailing University and the Outlook Leadership conference, which are two large-scale leadership events, as well as 15 small-format meetings in its EduNetworking series.

For more than 20 years, CSP magazine has dominated the convenience channel and has become the industry’s most respected publication. Whether in our print or digital products, or at one of our 15 meetings and conferences, CSP delivers the emerging trends and solutions-based data readers need to help them stay successful and relevant in an era of constant disruption.

Website Link: https://www.cspdailynews.com/csp-magazine

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES, INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating company that operates through the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities. One such opportunity on which the Company has acted, involves the Company having entered into the cannabidiol (or “CBD”) infused chewing gum product business, as more fully described above and in prior press releases. This CBD infused chewing gum product has been branded under the following name: Tauri-Gum™. The Company is currently in production of three distinct flavors of Tauri-Gum™: MINT, BLOOD ORANGE, and POMEGRANATE. On December 6, 2019 the Company announced that it completed the initial production run (thereby expanding its existing product lines) with the introduction of a 25mg Vegan CBD Isolate Infused vegan gummy (“gumdrop”), branded under the name: Tauri-Gummies™. Further, the Company continues to identify and evaluate additional potential opportunities to generate revenue, as well as shareholder value, and leverage its resources and expertise to build a diversified and sustainable business model. Please visit our corporate website at www.tauriga.com.

The Company has also announced the development of a Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Isolate infused version of Tauri-Gum™. The flavor that has been selected is Starfruit/Peach and each piece of gum will contain 10mg of CBG Isolate / Each blister pack will contain 80mg of CBG Isolate. The Company expects to commence production during its 4th Fiscal Quarter of 2020 (January 1, 2020 – March 31, 2020).

In addition, on March 11, 2019, the Company announced the official launch of its E-Commerce site - as part of its Tauri-Gum™ commercialization strategy. This site can be accessed by visiting the following URL address: www.taurigum.com

The Company has established corporate offices in both New York City (USA) and Barcelona (Spain).

CONTACT INFORMATION Tauriga Sciences, Inc. 555 Madison Avenue, 5th Floor New York, NY 10022 Chief Executive Officer Mr. Seth M. Shaw Email: sshaw@tauriga.com cell # (917) 796 9926 Corp. Website: www.tauriga.com E-Commerce Website: www.taurigum.com

