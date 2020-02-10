Fluidigm CyTOF Technology Selected by Covance to Develop Highly Multiplexed Human Immune Profiling Services

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm (Nasdaq:FLDM) today announced that Covance, the drug development business of LabCorp® (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, has selected Fluidigm’s CyTOF® technology and the industry-leading Maxpar® Direct™ Immune Profiling Assay™ to develop highly multiplexed immune profiling services.



Setting an industry first, high-multiplex mass cytometry enables clinical researchers to simultaneously profile more than 50 cell surface and intracellular parameters in a single run. Ideal for use with panels comprising more than 20 parameters, mass cytometry simplifies high-parameter panel design by using non-overlapping metal isotope tags that can be easily distinguished in cells using CyTOF technology. Empowering clinical researchers to deeply profile cell phenotypes and function with robust reproducibility, mass cytometry has been used in more than 70 clinical trials and is trusted by academic medical centers, pharmaceutical companies and research consortia worldwide.

“Providing greater insights from a patient sample has become critical for our pharmaceutical clients to support the development of complex and innovative new drugs,” said Vincent Drouillon, Vice President Global Testing Services, Medical Affairs and Science at Covance Clinical Trial Testing Solutions. “Fluidigm CyTOF technology enables us to seamlessly provide our customers with an exceptional level of multiplexing in cytometry.”

“Partnering with leading contract research organizations (CROs) is a critical component of our growth strategy,” said Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO of Fluidigm. “As utilization of mass cytometry in early-stage clinical studies grows, pharma and biotech customers require global service providers who can scale with them. Covance is the perfect partner for commercializing sophisticated biomarker discovery and clinical support services. We are excited to collaborate with them to advance the frontiers of science and health care.”

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm (Nasdaq:FLDM) is an industry-leading biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight. We focus on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.

Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, CyTOF, Direct, Immune Profiling Assay and Maxpar are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Fluidigm Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Fluidigm products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

