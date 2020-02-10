There were 290 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,277 in the last 365 days.

ShotSpotter to Present at the JMP Securities Technology Conference on February 24, 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI), the leader in solutions that help law enforcement officials identify, locate and deter gun violence, will be presenting at the JMP Securities Technology Conference, being held on February 24-25, 2020 at the Ritz Carlton in San Francisco, CA.

ShotSpotter management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Monday, February 24 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time. The presentation will be webcast and available for replay here. Management will also hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts throughout the day.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your JMP representative or ShotSpotter’s IR team at SSTI@gatewayir.com.    

About ShotSpotter, Inc.
ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) provides precision-policing solutions for law enforcement to help deter gun violence and make cities, campuses and facilities safer. The company’s flagship product, ShotSpotter® Flex™, is the leading gunshot detection, location and forensic analysis system, and is trusted by more than 100 cities. ShotSpotter® Missions™ uses artificial intelligence-driven analysis to help strategically plan patrol missions and tactics for maximum crime deterrence. ShotSpotter has been designated a Great Place to Work® company.

Company Contact:
Alan Stewart, CFO
ShotSpotter, Inc.
+1 (510) 794-3100
astewart@shotspotter.com

Investor Relations Contacts:
Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
+1 (949) 574-3860
SSTI@gatewayir.com

JoAnn Horne
Market Street Partners
+1 (415) 445-3240
jhorne@marketstreetpartners.com


