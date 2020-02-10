Global Textile Chemicals Market Size & Share Projected to Reach USD 39 Billion By 2026: Facts & Factors

Textile Chemicals Market

Global Textile Chemicals market anticipated to reach USD 39 Billion by 2026 and is growing at 5.5% CAGR from 2020 to 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facts and Factors has authored “Textile Chemicals Market By Fiber Type (Natural Fiber, Synthetic Fiber), Product Type (Coating & Sizing Agents, Colorant & Auxiliaries, Finishing Agents, Surfactants, Desizing Agents, Bleaching Agents, Others) and By Application (Apparels, Home Textile, Technical Textile, Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2026”.

According to the research report, the global Textile Chemicals market in 2019 is approximately USD 27 Billion and is anticipated to reach around USD 39 Billion by 2026. The anticipated CAGR for the Textile Chemicals market is around 5.5% from 2020 to 2026.

The huge production of apparel and the rising demand for floor coverings, technical textiles and home furnishings globally has led to a huge demand for textile chemicals. During the fabric processing, textile chemicals are used to give features such as wrinkle resistance, sweat absorbency, stain resistance, texture, antimicrobial properties, and finish to the fabrics. Textile chemicals such as finishing chemicals have applications in the textile industry for tasks such as dyeing, finishing, and coloring.

Request Free Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/textile-chemicals-market

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. Free report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis and our research methodology.)

The growing industrialization in countries like India and China has given the textile chemical industry a huge impetus. Increasing demand for apparel across the world is one of the driving factors for the textile chemicals industry. Also, the growing demand for technical textiles globally is the driving factor behind the textile chemicals industry. But, stringent environmental regulations regarding the disposal of textile effluents are pulling back the textile chemicals market. Some recent developments in the textile chemicals market portray growing opportunities in the textile chemicals market. Huntsman Textile Effects, in 2017, introduced a new product called PHOBOTEX RSY which has water repellant properties and is non-fluorinated. Technological developments in the field of textile manufacturing prove to be a great opportunity for the textile chemicals market.

The textile chemicals market is segmented broadly into fiber type, product type, and application type segments. In the fiber type segment, it is anticipated that the synthetic fiber category to have the largest market share of 67% by revenue. In the product type segment, it is anticipated that the coating and sizing agents category to have the largest market share of 30% by revenue. Similarly, in the application segment, the apparels category to have the largest market share of 45% by revenue. Increasing disposable income globally and growing population has resulted in the demand for apparel, especially sportswear and casualwear. The technical textile segment has witnessed a significant growth rate in the last few years and is expected to grow at a steady rate over the forecast years.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/textile-chemicals-market

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Key Recommendations from Analysts

1) As per our analysts, the major application of textile chemicals is anticipated to be the manufacturing of apparels

2) The growing demand for apparels globally is boosting the textile chemicals market

3) The growing industrialization in countries like India and China has given the textile chemical industry a huge impetus.

4) Thriving growth of the apparel industry on account of implementing innovative strategies by textile chemical manufacturers with significant support from the government has led to the prominent development of the textile chemical market in the Middle East and Africa region

5) Stringent environmental regulations regarding the disposal of textile effluents are pulling back the textile chemicals market

The Asia Pacific is expected to account for one of the largest shares of the technical textile market over the forecast years. The growth of the technical textile demand in emerging countries such as China and India can be attributed to rapid urbanization and increased disposable incomes. Thriving growth of the apparel industry on account of implementing innovative strategies by textile chemical manufacturers with significant support from the government has led to the prominent development of the textile chemical market in the Middle East and Africa region.

Browse the full “Textile Chemicals Market By Fiber Type (Natural Fiber, Synthetic Fiber), Product Type (Coating & Sizing Agents, Colorant & Auxiliaries, Finishing Agents, Surfactants, Desizing Agents, Bleaching Agents, Others) and By Application (Apparels, Home Textile, Technical Textile, Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/textile-chemicals-market

The major market players of the Textile Chemicals market are, Rudolf GmbH, Tanatex Chemicals, DyStar Textilfarben GmbH & Co. Deutschland KG, Wacker Chemie AG, Huntsman Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Covestro AG, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. and Evonik Corporation

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/textile-chemicals-market

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

This report segments the Textile Chemicals market as follows:

Global Textile Chemicals Market: By Fiber Type Segment Analysis

Natural Fiber

Synthetic Fiber

Global Textile Chemicals Market: By Product Type Segment Analysis

Coating & Sizing Agents

Colorant & Auxiliaries

Surfactants

Desizing Agents

Bleaching Agents

Global Textile Chemicals Market: By Application Type Segment Analysis

Apparels

Home Textile

Technical Textile

Others

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

Global Headquarters

Level 8, International Finance Center, Tower 2,

8 Century Avenue, Shanghai,

Postal - 200120, China

Tel: +86 21 80360450

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.