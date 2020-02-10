United States, Japan highlight transportation security at ICONS

VIENNA – The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) and the Japan Atomic Energy Agency (JAEA) hosted a side event Monday at the International Conference on Nuclear Security (ICONS) as a follow-up to the November 2019 International Transportation Security Symposium in Japan.

The two countries are spearheading an international effort to improve the security of nuclear and radioactive materials during transport, as documented in the “Joint Statement on Transport Security of Nuclear Materials” issued by the United States, Japan, and 13 other countries in 2016, known as Information Circular 909.

“The symposium last November was a major step for the international community in discussing and addressing transportation security following the 2016 Joint Statement,” said Lisa E. Gordon-Hagerty, DOE Under Secretary for Nuclear Security and NNSA Administrator. “We covered a lot of ground – from laws and regulations to physical protection systems, insider threats, and new and evolving threats in the transportation security world.”

“Japan has taken an initiative in the field of transport security and hosted the International Transportation Security Symposium in Japan with over 100 participants from 36 countries and the IAEA,” said Takeshi Hikihara, Permanent Representative of Japan to the International Organization in Vienna. “We express pledges for further cooperation with the IAEA and other member states toward enhancing transport security.”

“We were proud to host the symposium and continue the dialogue today at ICONS, said Toshio Kodama, the President of JAEA. “The ever-changing threats to the transport of radioactive and nuclear materials require international cooperation and JAEA is willing to work together with the international community.”

Gordon-Hagerty also announced regional follow-on workshops in Colombia and Romania in 2020 to continue the work of the symposium and encourage a regional approach to addressing the international challenges.