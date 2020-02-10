IGNITE Beverages Adds Vodka to Premium Product Portfolio

/EIN News/ -- VAUGHAN, Ontario, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ignite Beverages Inc., a subsidiary of Ignite International Brands, Ltd. (CSE:BILZ, OTCQX: BILZF) (“IGNITE” or the “Company”), is announcing today that it is adding vodka to its premium beverages line. The line currently includes IGNITE’s alkaline PH9 water.



IGNITE’s vodka is gluten free, distilled from corn and blends high-quality ingredients representing IGNITE’s world-class brand. Produced in New York, the vodka will be distributed nationally within the United States and available for purchase in retail locations including specialty retail, grocery and convenience.

"We’ve been hard at work perfecting our products for our consumers, and with the introduction of vodka, we’re continuing to push the envelope and disrupt the beverage category with our premium quality products,” said President, Curtis Heffernan. “We’re excited to add vodka to our portfolio of premium products and introduce a spirit that meets the high industry standards the IGNITE brand is known for.”

To learn more about the beverage line, visit ignitebeverages.co

ABOUT IGNITE

IGNITE is a CSE-listed and OTCQX traded company operating in permissible CBD and cannabis sectors in addition to other product categories such as beverages. IGNITE intends to expand its business, which currently includes branding, marketing, licensing, sales and distribution, across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico and other key global markets by leveraging multiple product platforms. The Company intends to affect this expansion through brand leverage, product development, targeted marketing and strategic supply chain partnerships in each of its active and target jurisdictions.

IGNITE Vodka bottle rendering: IGNITE Beverages is pleased to announce IGNITE Vodka.



